Stagecoach look to hire 38 drivers in Fife to plug service gaps created by ‘improvements’

Stagecoach are looking to hire 38 drivers in Fife to plug gaps in their service provision in the Kingdom.

The Perth bus firm said changes to the frequency and routes had created a need for new staff.

Vacancies are available at depots in Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes, Methil and St Andrews.

Stagecoach have been criticised recently after cancelling and altering a number of services across Fife, including removing a number of stops from their Edinburgh to Dundee routes.

The public transport provider has also come under fire for its provision in Perth and Kinross, admititng certain journeys on their under-fire 39 route were “regularly late”.

Stagecoach looking for drivers

Stagecoach employ close to 650 people in Fife, more than half of their headcount on Scotland’s east coast. This makes them one of the largest public sector employers in the Kingdom.

They said “improvements” made to routes in the Kingdom has created 38 driving shifts across its five depots.

This includes alterations to routes to the Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline and the new learning campus at Fife College.

The company have also made changes to their recruitment website, they said, making it easier to search for positions.

Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We’re a proud local employer and we’re proud to serve the people of Fife every day.

“Our latest set of network improvements will see easier access to work, important events and appointments, and leisure activities for locals.

“The service developments we’ve made recently, not only improve services for customers but contribute to the local economy and we’ve created even more jobs within the local community.

“Applications are open for driving jobs within our depots in Fife, and we’re delighted to welcome our recent new starts to the business.”

Stagecoach profit and criticism

To the end of April 2024, Stagecoach Group made more than £1.5 billion in revenue and recorded a pre-tax profit of £94.5 million.

But cuts and changes to a number of routes and services across Courier Country sparked ire among residents and politicians recently.

Earlier this year, First Minister John Swinney hosted three public meetings in his capacity as the MSP for Perthshire North, such was his concern to axed services.

And more than 600 people have signed a petition, organised by East Neuk Lib Dem councillor Sean Dillon, against service withdrawals.