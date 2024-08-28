Stagecoach look to hire 38 drivers in Fife to plug service gaps created by ‘improvements’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Stagecoach look to hire 38 drivers in Fife to plug service gaps created by ‘improvements’

Stagecoach are looking for 38 new drivers in Fife, after making a number of changes to services and routes in the Kingdom.

By Paul Malik
Students and staff are ditching cars for the bus thanks to a discount scheme.
Stagecoach are looking for 38 drivers across Fife, including in St Andrews. Image: St Andrews University.

Stagecoach are looking to hire 38 drivers in Fife to plug gaps in their service provision in the Kingdom.

The Perth bus firm said changes to the frequency and routes had created a need for new staff.

Vacancies are available at depots in Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes, Methil and St Andrews.

Stagecoach have been criticised recently after cancelling and altering a number of services across Fife, including removing a number of stops from their Edinburgh to Dundee routes.

The public transport provider has also come under fire for its provision in Perth and Kinross, admititng certain journeys on their under-fire 39 route were “regularly late”.

Stagecoach looking for drivers

Stagecoach employ close to 650 people in Fife, more than half of their headcount on Scotland’s east coast. This makes them one of the largest public sector employers in the Kingdom.

They said “improvements” made to routes in the Kingdom has created 38 driving shifts across its five depots.

This includes alterations to routes to the Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline and the new learning campus at Fife College.

A Stagecoach bus.
A Stagecoach bus. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The company have also made changes to their recruitment website, they said, making it easier to search for positions.

Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “We’re a proud local employer and we’re proud to serve the people of Fife every day.

“Our latest set of network improvements will see easier access to work, important events and appointments, and leisure activities for locals.

“The service developments we’ve made recently, not only improve services for customers but contribute to the local economy and we’ve created even more jobs within the local community.

Applications are open for driving jobs within our depots in Fife, and we’re delighted to welcome our recent new starts to the business.”

Stagecoach profit and criticism

To the end of April 2024, Stagecoach Group made more than £1.5 billion in revenue and recorded a pre-tax profit of £94.5 million.

But cuts and changes to a number of routes and services across Courier Country sparked ire among residents and politicians recently.

John Swinney at a meeting regarding Stagecoach services. Image: Supplied

Earlier this year, First Minister John Swinney hosted three public meetings in his capacity as the MSP for Perthshire North, such was his concern to axed services.

And more than 600 people have signed a petition, organised by East Neuk Lib Dem councillor Sean Dillon, against service withdrawals.

