New pictures reveal how multi-million-pound St Andrews golf resort with 60-bed clubhouse and spa will look

A planning application for the Feddinch site once owned by Dundee United chief Mark Ogren has finally been lodged.

By Claire Warrender
An artist's impression of the new clubhouse at Feddinch golf resort in St Andrews.
An artist's impression of the new clubhouse at Feddinch golf resort in St Andrews. Image: Fife Planning Portal

Fresh plans for a multi-million-pound golf resort on the outskirts of St Andrews have now been lodged with Fife Council.

International firm Alvarz and Marsal Golf bought the 100-hectare Feddinch site from Dundee United chief Mark Ogren in a £7 million deal last year.

And they have now submitted a new masterplan revealing an 18-hole golf course, short par-three course, clubhouse, spa, hotel and restaurant.

How the Feddinch arrival courtyard could look
How the Feddinch arrival courtyard could look, according to the planning application. Image: Fife planning portal.

They also propose a practice range, six visitor cottages and a halfway house that includes a bar.

Operating as A&M Fife, the owners promise “the very essence of quality with a luxury ambience”.

And they state: “Members and non-members should expect stunning panoramic views over the golf course to St Andrews and beyond.”

60-bedroom lodge and five large cottages planned for St Andrews golf resort

Alvarez & Marsal Golf managing director Tyler J Kirsch hailed the planning application as a significant step forward for the beleaguered site.

It has lain derelict for more than two decades as developer after developer came and went.

The Feddinch course with the clubhouse in the background. Image: Fife planning portal.
The view from the practice green. Image: Fife planning portal.

Mr Kirsch said it would bring significant economic benefits to the community and create numerous jobs.

It is expected the private club will act as a hub allowing members to “engage in business activities and explore tourist attractions in Fife and other regions of Scotland”.

It offers 60 bedrooms in the clubhouse and lodge, while one cottage will have eight bedrooms, with four bedrooms in the remaining five cottages.

Company will engage with residents

According to the planning papers, the project “also addresses a long-standing eyesore within the community.”

The application’s submission follows two community consultation events in St Andrews in March and April.

How the St Andrews golf resort buildings will be laid out. Image: Fife planning portal

And Mr Kirsch said the feedback gathered played an important role in shaping the final proposal.

“We would like to thank the community for their active participation,” he said.

“We will continue to engage with residents throughout the planning process and beyond.”

The Feddinch site has views over St Andrews.
How the Feddinch golf site looks now, with views across St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

If approved, the resort could be up and running within three years.

Some neighbours have already expressed concern about the effect the proposal will have on the St Andrews Green Belt.

And they also say building so close to their homes could be a “nightmare”.

The application will open for public comments soon.

