Elderly lady rescued from water at Kirkcaldy promenade

An elderly lady was rescued from the water by lifeboat crews at Kirkcaldy promenade.

Kinghorn lifeboat and Leven coastguard rescue were sent to the incident shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

They were called after the elderly woman got into difficulty in the water.

She was safely brought ashore and passed to ambulance crews.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We responded to reports of an elderly lady who had entered the water and needed help.

“We deployed Kinghorn lifeboat and our Leven coastguard rescue team.

“The lady was safely brought ashore and was handed to the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were also called to the incident at around 6.30pm and stayed at the scene for 20 minutes.

Police Scotland and SAS have been contacted for comment.