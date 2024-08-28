Elderly lady rescued from water at Kirkcaldy promenade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elderly lady rescued from water at Kirkcaldy promenade

The woman was brought ashore and passed to ambulance crews.

By Ellidh Aitken
The lady was rescued from the water and passed to ambulance crews. Image: fifejammerlocations.com
The lady was rescued from the water and passed to ambulance crews. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

An elderly lady was rescued from the water by lifeboat crews at Kirkcaldy promenade.

Kinghorn lifeboat and Leven coastguard rescue were sent to the incident shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

They were called after the elderly woman got into difficulty in the water.

She was safely brought ashore and passed to ambulance crews.

Kinghorn lifeboat was sent to the incident. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We responded to reports of an elderly lady who had entered the water and needed help.

“We deployed Kinghorn lifeboat and our Leven coastguard rescue team.

“The lady was safely brought ashore and was handed to the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were also called to the incident at around 6.30pm and stayed at the scene for 20 minutes.

Police Scotland and SAS have been contacted for comment.

