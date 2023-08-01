Council takes action on ‘eyesore’ hoardings near Perth railway station

Perth and Kinross Council is taking action over dilapidated advertising hoardings on the fringe of the city centre.

The council says the two displays on St Leonards Bridge, overlooking the platforms on Perth Railway Station, are “affecting the visual amenity of the area.”

It has begun an enforcement investigation to establish who is responsible for the beleaguered items.

Advertising hoardings a Perth ‘eyesore’

The news has sparked a debate on how to make this part of Craigie more attractive.

The hoardings are close to a number of popular retail businesses, including a baker, bistro, chip shop, takeaway and hairdressers.

Pete Chan runs the China China takeaway close to the site of the disused hoardings.

“It’s an eyesore but I accept it as the type of thing you would see in this part of Perth,” he said.

“It is one of the most depressing streets in the city so it is not a surprise.

“It is also a sign of the times, as most advertising is done on social media now anyway.”

Train-themed display for area?

The degeneration of the boards appears to have been sudden.

A Google Maps image from May 2023 shows they were occupied by signs for Amazon Prime and KP snacks.

Peter added: “If they tear it down it will create more of an eyesore.

“Maybe it could become a mural for a talented local person to create something good.

“We get a lot of people come here to have a look at the trains, so maybe could be a train-themed display.”

A Perth and Kinross spokesperson said: “We have an open investigation and are reviewing in line with our planning enforcement charter.”