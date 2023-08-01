JIM SPENCE: Rishi Sunak snared Stephen Flynn and wrong-footed SNP like Messi ghosting past Sunday league defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Rishi Sunak snared Stephen Flynn and wrong-footed SNP like Messi ghosting past Sunday league defender

The Tory PM caught the main nationalist party dozing when he confirmed 100 new licences for the Rosebank development west of Shetland.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
By Jim Spence

Rishi Sunak’s North Sea oil and gas announcement wrong-footed the SNP like Lionel Messi ghosting past a half cut Sunday morning league defender.

The Tory prime minister caught the main nationalist party dozing when he confirmed 100 new licences for the Rosebank development west of Shetland.

As a capitalist Sunak has spotted a gap in the climate market and he intends to corner it.

The PM – along with the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who wants to replace him – have cottoned on to the fact the majority of voters, while sympathetic to a cleaner environment, are now waking up to the enormous costs to them in trying to achieve it, with no guarantees that we can.

Net Zero now has holes large enough to drive several diesel double deck buses through it.

And all because the greens and the climate lobby are incapable of empathising with genuine concerns and fears of the majority.

Folk are more frightened of freezing in the darkness of winter with the lights out than they are of the end of the world; something members of the climate lobby have prophesied for so many years that it’s lost its fear factor.

‘Muddled thinking of SNP’

As a bonus ball for Sunak this week the SNP leadership were also caught on the hop when he drove headlong into them over their failure to deliver on dualling the A9.

But that’s mere bagatelle amid their current travails over climate and their muddled thinking on the matter.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader at Westminster, was well and truly snared by Sunak’s announcement of the carbon capture funding.

With one eye firmly fixed on his election prospects in the North East and retaining his seat, he admitted the Tory policy was “very good news”.

That stance will be as welcome with Patrick Harvie and the Greens at Holyrood as an oil slick in the Forth.

That the prospect of 21,000 jobs, in an area of Scotland which has felt increasingly ignored by the Holyrood establishment, comes via a Tory government at Westminster drills right into the heart of the SNP’s current problems.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Climate concerns are only a part of their difficulties.

I sense an increasing frustration among those sympathetic to independence (and those numbers are becoming fewer by the day) over an inability to manage our affairs in education, health, policing, and a dozen other areas with even a modicum of efficiency or competence.

You can only cry wolf and blame the nasty Tories so often.

Voters can now see, in many cases, they’re represented at Holyrood by folk you wouldn’t trust to run a bath lest they flood the downstairs neighbours.

‘Inconvenient truths’

By 2050 a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas but the climate cavalry, aided and abetted by the SNP, are prepared to permit penury for the population to sanctify their self-righteous environmental stance

An inconvenient truth pointed out by even those who aren’t denying much of the climate science is that in Scotland and the UK, whatever we do in the climate campaign is the equivalent of tossing a glass of water into the North Sea to raise its level.

Our efforts by comparison to the havoc wreaked by the behemoths of China and India are drops in the ocean.

Add in the fact that Germany is firing up its coal fired power stations again and it’s not hard to see that many folk are concluding that if we’re going to hell in a handcart, we might as well do it with our lights still on and our rooms still cosy.

‘Twitter gurners’

I’ve never met Elon Musk and it’s unlikely I ever will.

However I’m grateful to him for giving me a platform on Twitter which allows me to chew the fat, generally indulge in nonsense and disseminate my Courier column and other thoughts to the world at large, or more precisely to the 85.5k thousand followers daft enough to put up with my musings.

Mr Musk gives me this facility free.

I could pay him for the blue tick which some folk think bestows a special status but I’m just delighted he allows me a platform free gratis which is a valuable means of communication and a bit of fun into the bargain.

Elon Musk.

Many folk have a problem with him and his ownership of Twitter.

He recently rebranded it with an X instead of a blue bird which has caused me no appreciable problems whatsoever, and yet some gurners have complained about that too.

Many moaners complain about Twitter and some have left for other lesser online services, only to return with tails between their legs.

It seems even giving stuff away free in today’s world doesn’t absolve you from criticism but Musk’s free Twitter still smells good to me.

