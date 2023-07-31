Green light for Scottish carbon capture scheme and hundreds of North Sea licences as Rishi Sunak visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green light for Scottish carbon capture scheme and hundreds of North Sea licences as Rishi Sunak visits

Rishi Sunak insisted continuing oil and gas exploration is 'absolutely the right thing to do' despite alarm bells over climate change.

By Justin Bowie
Rishi Sunak is visiting Aberdeenshire. Image: Shutterstock.

Rishi Sunak has committed to hundreds of North Sea oil and gas projects and approved funding for a long-awaited energy industry scheme in Scotland.

The prime minister confirmed plans to grant fresh oil and gas licences as he visited Aberdeenshire.

The Tory leader also gave his formal backing to a major carbon capture project at St Fergus, near Peterhead, which it’s hoped will create more than 20,000 jobs.

Party insiders claimed today is a chance for Mr Sunak to boost his party’s energy credentials at a time when Labour’s policies have come under scrutiny.

Earlier, Mr Sunak insisted continuing oil and gas exploration is “absolutely the right thing to do”.

‘Better for the environment’

“Even when we reach net zero in 2050 a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas,” he told BBC Radio Scotland.

“It is actually better for the environment because there is no point in importing stuff from halfway around the world.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf basks the carbon capture plan but attacked the licensing extension.

“For the PM to announce unlimited extraction of oil and gas, in the week the UN has confirmed July is set to be the hottest month in human history, shows the PM is willing to recklessly gamble the future of our planet for cheap political gain,” he stated.

Mr Sunak revealed up to £20 billion will be poured into four separate carbon capture schemes across the UK.

Party sources said there was relief that Peterhead’s carbon capture plans have been formally backed after years of frustration.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
In 2015, the UK Government ended a £1 billion competition to get potential schemes off the ground, disappointing backers of the project in Peterhead.

The Tories then reversed course in 2020, but SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn has regularly criticised the speed of the process.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross contrasted his trip to Aberdeenshire with Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to outline his own proposals to shift away from oil and gas in Edinburgh.

Mr Ross said: “His visit is a clear reminder that it’s the Conservatives who are backing Scottish oil and gas.

“Contrast this with Keir Starmer hiding away in Edinburgh.”

Rival parties in Scotland warned the prime minister must ensure carbon capture funding is actually followed through given previous disappointments.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Mr Flynn said: “Any investment is of course welcome.

“However, the UK government has taken Scotland down this path before – and failed to deliver every single time.

“There can be no more delays.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak is facing calls from local Conservatives to go even further in his backing for the oil and gas sector.

Councillor Mr Houghton wants the Tory leader to speed up the process for approving the controversial Rosebank oil field in the North Sea.