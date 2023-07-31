Fife pub boss drink-drive smash sounded like ‘plane crash’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife pub boss drink-drive smash sounded like ‘plane crash’, court told

A householder was woken by the impact of Kirk Gillon's car on his garden wall.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kirk Gillon appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: LinkedIn.
Kirk Gillon appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: LinkedIn.

A village householder thought a plane had crashed after a drink-driving Fife pub owner struck a garden wall and woke him.

Kirk Gillon told his fellow Limekilns resident he had swerved to avoid a cat.

Gillon then drove off in his vehicle, which had a wheel detached and damaged wing mirror, but was soon stopped by police.

Gillon, 46, appeared in court to plead guilty to driving a Nissan Navara while more than three times the legal limit (77mics/22) in Dunfermline Road, Limekilns, on June 23 this year.

He also admitted driving carelessly by crashing into a garden wall and driving the vehicle following the collision in an unsafe condition.

His defence lawyer told Dunfermline Sheriff Court her client had, in fact, struck a speed bump rather than dodging the pet.

‘Plane crash’ noise

Procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court it was about 1.35am when a householder asleep in his back garden was woken by the impact of the car on the wall.

The fiscal said: “It was so loud he thinks a plane has crashed.

“He gets up and goes to the front of the house and sees the vehicle driven by the accused sitting outside.

“The accused is the only person in the car.

“The person who heard the crash opens the passenger door and the accused tells him a cat had run out and he had swerved.

“He also told the witness he was going too fast.”

Ms Yousaf said the householder went to call police as he could smell alcohol from Gillon.

When he went to make the phone call he heard the sound of an engine starting up.

Police arrival

The fiscal continued: “He saw the accused attempting to drive the vehicle up the hill, very slowly”.

The car travelled about 15 metres and came to rest outside another property on the same road.

Police arrived soon after and Gillon initially started to walk off but they caught up with him and took his car keys.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Gillon, of Charlesway South, Limekilns, runs one of the local establishments in the area.

Companies house lists Gillon as a director of Simbali Ltd, which is registered to The Ship Inn in Halketts Road, Limekilns.

The Ship Inn, Limekilns. Image: Google.

The solicitor said Gillon was having a shandy after work when he was invited by other locals to join them in having more alcohol.

She said Gillon accepts he had too much to drink and made the stupid decision to drive home.

She said her client accepts the crash happened but it was because he had hit a speed bump badly, not due to a cat.

The lawyer said he then drove the car a short distance as he was causing an obstruction.

Ms Allan said Gillon and his partner of 12 years bought the business six months before Covid hit and it has been “extremely difficult” for the couple.

Gillon also experienced the loss of his mum in April and that he helps care for his 86-year-old father.

Previous conviction

Sheriff Gordon Liddle told Gillon although he collided with a garden wall, it could have been a person.

The sheriff banned him from driving for 16 months and fined him £800.

The court heard Gillon had previously been convicted of consuming excess alcohol while in charge of a vehicle.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Vincent Ferrier covered his face as he arrived at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sick image stash found on Fife pervert's phone as wife searched for bird snap
Survivors Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see Angus rapist Logan Doig sentenced.
Boyfriend who became a monster: Survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig tell their stories
Officers from GEOAmey, which apologised for delaying the start of his trial, help cover Dean Stirton's face as he arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Under-fire GEOAmey apologises for disrupting Perth assault trial
James Peacock. Image: Facebook.
Bogus workman jailed for targeting more pensioners in Fife
Thomson committed his sick crimes on Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dunfermline Snapchat predator avoids prison because 'deserved' sentence would have been too short
Steven Flynn appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court.
Career criminal caught in staff cupboard at WH Smith's in Perth
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Perthshire Met officer jailed
A fine imposed on Tigh-Na-Muirn care home has been appealed.
Monifieth care home £20k Covid cleaner death fine was 'unduly lenient', appeal court told
Duncan Cowan.
Fife man's Covid death 'stress' claim after child abuse material conviction
The incident was caught on Fat Sam's CCTV last year.
Dundee pair jailed after stranger bottled outside Fat Sam's