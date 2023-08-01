Rishi Sunak wades into A9 dualling row claiming SNP have ‘let people down’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak wades into A9 dualling row claiming SNP have ‘let people down’

The prime minister said A9 dualling delays were raised directly with him during a visit to Scotland.

By Adele Merson
Rishi Sunak said he'd been approached about A9 delays. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Rishi Sunak accused the SNP of “letting people down” over the failure to deliver the A9 dualling programme by 2025.

The prime minister waded into the row surrounding the long-awaited upgrade between Perth and Inverness during a visit to the north-east.

Mr Sunak said the problem had already been raised directly with him.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, with the prime minister on Monday, said the road is vital for the Scottish economy and pointed the finger at the Greens for delays.

Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland (left) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. Image: PA.

On A9 dualling, Mr Sunak said: “We think having well-functioning, well-maintained roads is critical to an economy thriving and people being able to go about their day to day lives.

“That’s clearly not happening here and people are being let down by the SNP not delivering this brilliant, important transport programme.”

Greens blamed for delays

Responsibility for the road network sits at the Scottish Parliament, not the UK Parliament.

However, Mr Jack has previously pushed for the SNP to work with Westminster on road upgrades in south-west Scotland.

The Scottish Secretary said: “The A9 is the spine up through the Highlands. The SNP have failed to deal with these trunk roads.

“And they will continue to fail because the Greens, their coalition partners, are against any more roadbuilding. You need to improve your roads to improve your economy.

Very heavy traffic on the A9 between Tomatin and Moy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Mr Yousaf needs to take a proper view of this and get behind the Scottish economy and creating more jobs in the north of Scotland and south-west of Scotland by addressing these road failings.”

I would be amazed if Rishi Sunak could pick out the A9 or A96 on a map.

– SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Last week, the Scottish Greens said it is the “right time to look again” at the A9 dualling programme.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell, the party’s transport spokesman, suggested roundabouts and junction improvements instead of the full upgrade.

‘Pinch of salt’

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn hit back at the prime minister saying he would be “amazed” if he could pick out the A9 on a map.

He added: “I’ll take his comments with a fairly significant pinch of salt.

“There’s been significant delays in terms of the timelines around some of these projects, primarily as a result of the pandemic, but also cost pressures.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“It was Rishi Sunak and his government who crashed the economy and indeed took us out of the EU, which has led to supply shortages and a massive hike in inflation and indeed in interest rates.”

Scottish transport secretary Mairi McAllan meanwhile wrote to a prominent A9 dualling campaigner to reassure her that the Scottish Government is “resolutely committed” to the project.

READ MORE: Green politician suggests ‘roundabouts’ and safety changes in place of promised full Inverness-Perth upgrade

The SNP minister wrote to Laura Hansler from the A9 Dual Action Group to say a new revised timetable for the scheme is being “progressed with urgency”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf previously said he is “sorry” his government has failed to meet the target to dual the road by 2025.

It was revealed earlier this year that the upgrade would no longer be completed on time.

Former transport minister Jenny Gilruth blamed economic pressures from the pandemic, Brexit and Ukraine as all having an effect on the project.

