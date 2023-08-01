Our splashing family day out at Muddy Boots waterslide and adventure park in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our splashing family day out at Muddy Boots waterslide and adventure park in Fife

Cheryl Peebles' children loved the slides - both water and non-water - and the cakes afterwards.

By Cheryl Peebles
Alex and Edie on the waterslide at Muddy Boots Fife
Edie and Alex Peebles on the waterslide. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Go-karts and bouncy pillows are common features of farm adventure parks.

But Muddy Boots in Fife has something more – a giant waterslide.

So in our endeavours to trial family days out in Courier country, the Peebles brood headed for the centre at Balmalcolm to have a shot of the supersized inflatable.

We recently tried out Active Kids Adventure Park near Perth – which was a big hit – so Alex, 12, and Edie, 9, were eager to see what Muddy Boots had to offer.

Edie sets off on the waterslide. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

The waterslide is a huge inflatable set on a hillside – it reminded me of the Cyclone challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here; a Cyclone challenge, but without the missiles this time.

When I phoned to book ahead for a 2pm slot I confess I was more than a little disappointed to be told it was now for children only.

Alex, Edie and I arrived a couple of hours before our session, to enjoy the farm’s other activities.

Since we last visited Muddy Boots a few years ago, there have been several changes.

As well as the addition of the waterslide, there’s now a laser tag arena which we didn’t try this time as you need at least four people per booking.

A reception area with second café has been created at the much-improved indoor play barn, which was previously a soft play open to the elements at one end.

The play barn. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Once we purchased our play passes Alex and Edie were drawn to the play barn.

And they were more than impressed by the very slippery slide, which they persuaded me to try too. I can confirm that I had to find my feet quickly to avoid shooting off and landing on my posterior!

Racing on the very slippery slide. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Once outside Alex quickly spotted the grass sledges – which are as they sound, sledges fitted with wheels which go down a grassy slope.

‘Goodbye, I’m off’, he cried, dashing up the hill to grab his vessel.

Alex gets ready to launch down the grass sledge slope. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

And he was just as noisy careering down the slope, hollering as he bumped at speed towards the tyre bumpers at the bottom!

Edie was too nervous to try it, but I couldn’t resist and thoroughly enjoyed the speedy but bumpy ride.

Watch: The grass sledging

She was, however, more eager to zip round the adjacent go-kart track. The small track is just undulating enough to pedal with ease but get some speed up on wee downhills.

The karts – or pedal trikes – were ‘awesome’, Edie declared.

Whizzing round the pedal trike track. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

We explored the rest of the park, which included a wander round to see the animals, including pygmy goats, donkeys, a rooster and lots of different hens. Alex and Edie were charmed to see one hen fussing over its newborn chick.

They worked up a sweat on the bouncy pillow – one of two for different ages groups – took some shots at the football targets and looked longingly at the laser tag arena, a maze of walls, doors and barricades clad in camouflage netting.

Jumping for joy on the bouncy pillow. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

There’s also an outdoor playpark, sandpits with diggers and trikes for younger children and coin-operated mini sit-on tractors.

Indoors there’s an area for pottery painting, a superb farm shop with local produce and gifts and the large, main café, which also has outside seating.

The waterslide

When it was time for the waterslide we grabbed Alex and Edie’s swimsuits from the car and headed for the beach hut-style changing rooms.

Once in their wetsuits (provided), they and around eight other kids were given a quick safety briefing before being let loose on the slides.

Children take turns on two side-by-side slides as water is hosed and thrown down behind them by the bucket-load.

A splash landing for Edie. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

Although initially nervous to slide, Edie was thrilled as she took off at speed and crashed into the inflatable barrier at the bottom with an almighty splash.

Watch: The waterslide

She couldn’t get up the hill fast enough for her next shot.

Alex struggled to maintain the same velocity, and kept coming to a halt before the bottom of the slide.

But still he declared the slide “great fun” and is eager to return.

After around half an hour of sliding – they could’ve stayed longer but were feeling the cold – it was time for refuelling in the café.

The attractive café – which has a log fire centre feature – has an extensive menu including daily specials but lunchtime was past, so we treated ourselves to some home-baking.

Much-needed energy replenishment in the Muddy Boots café. Image: Cheryl Peebles/DC Thomson.

And we weren’t disappointed with our delicious fairy cake with sprinkles, gooey chocolate brownie and crumbly melting moments biscuit.

The cakes, a cappuccino and two juices came to a reasonable £9.35.

About Muddy Boots

Muddy Boots farm has been owned by the same family since the 1930s, evolving into what it is today from a farm shop started by the grandmother of its current owner, Treina Samson-Hartell, in the 1950s.

The farm shop, café and adventure play area are, however, now up for sale.

There’s plenty of seating and tables around the farm if you’d prefer to bring your own picnic.

And if your family has a four-legged member it’s good to know that well-behaved dogs on leads are allowed.

Our verdict of Muddy Boots

We agreed that Muddy Boots was a great way to spend an afternoon. There were activities to entertain children of all ages, and the waterslide was something different to try.

The play barn and pottery painting also give something to do in poorer weather.

Muddy Boots was great fun, but I think the slide needed a bit more water.”

Alex, 12

The farm shop was well stocked with gifts, toys, books and local farm produce so parents will enjoy a browse.

We spent around three hours at the centre, by which time we had done everything we wanted to do.

The food was awesome and the inside bit was my favourite because the slides were really, really, really, really, really fast.

Edie, 9

At £37.40 for a family of three – including £10 for the waterslide – we thought the value for money was on a par with other similar attractions.

The scores

Value for money: 3/5

Parent’s score: 3/5

Kids’ score: 4.5/5

The details

Where?

Muddy Boots, Balmalcolm, Cupar, KY15 7TJ

When?

Open daily from 10am to 5pm

How much?

Day play passes: Ages 2-3 and adults (13+) £5.50, ages 4-12 £10.95 and ages 0-1 and 65+ free

Waterslide (ages 4-13 and July and August only): £10 per slider or £5 with play entry (call 01337 831222) to book

Laser tag (for ages 6+ only): £15 each for a one-hour session or £12 for groups of eight or more (minimum of four per booking)

For tickets visit the website or purchase on arrival.

