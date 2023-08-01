Our splashing family day out at Muddy Boots waterslide and adventure park in Fife

Go-karts and bouncy pillows are common features of farm adventure parks.

But Muddy Boots in Fife has something more – a giant waterslide.

So in our endeavours to trial family days out in Courier country, the Peebles brood headed for the centre at Balmalcolm to have a shot of the supersized inflatable.

We recently tried out Active Kids Adventure Park near Perth – which was a big hit – so Alex, 12, and Edie, 9, were eager to see what Muddy Boots had to offer.

The waterslide is a huge inflatable set on a hillside – it reminded me of the Cyclone challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here; a Cyclone challenge, but without the missiles this time.

When I phoned to book ahead for a 2pm slot I confess I was more than a little disappointed to be told it was now for children only.

Alex, Edie and I arrived a couple of hours before our session, to enjoy the farm’s other activities.

Since we last visited Muddy Boots a few years ago, there have been several changes.

As well as the addition of the waterslide, there’s now a laser tag arena which we didn’t try this time as you need at least four people per booking.

A reception area with second café has been created at the much-improved indoor play barn, which was previously a soft play open to the elements at one end.

Once we purchased our play passes Alex and Edie were drawn to the play barn.

And they were more than impressed by the very slippery slide, which they persuaded me to try too. I can confirm that I had to find my feet quickly to avoid shooting off and landing on my posterior!

Once outside Alex quickly spotted the grass sledges – which are as they sound, sledges fitted with wheels which go down a grassy slope.

‘Goodbye, I’m off’, he cried, dashing up the hill to grab his vessel.

And he was just as noisy careering down the slope, hollering as he bumped at speed towards the tyre bumpers at the bottom!

Edie was too nervous to try it, but I couldn’t resist and thoroughly enjoyed the speedy but bumpy ride.

Watch: The grass sledging

She was, however, more eager to zip round the adjacent go-kart track. The small track is just undulating enough to pedal with ease but get some speed up on wee downhills.

The karts – or pedal trikes – were ‘awesome’, Edie declared.

We explored the rest of the park, which included a wander round to see the animals, including pygmy goats, donkeys, a rooster and lots of different hens. Alex and Edie were charmed to see one hen fussing over its newborn chick.

They worked up a sweat on the bouncy pillow – one of two for different ages groups – took some shots at the football targets and looked longingly at the laser tag arena, a maze of walls, doors and barricades clad in camouflage netting.

There’s also an outdoor playpark, sandpits with diggers and trikes for younger children and coin-operated mini sit-on tractors.

Indoors there’s an area for pottery painting, a superb farm shop with local produce and gifts and the large, main café, which also has outside seating.

The waterslide

When it was time for the waterslide we grabbed Alex and Edie’s swimsuits from the car and headed for the beach hut-style changing rooms.

Once in their wetsuits (provided), they and around eight other kids were given a quick safety briefing before being let loose on the slides.

Children take turns on two side-by-side slides as water is hosed and thrown down behind them by the bucket-load.

Although initially nervous to slide, Edie was thrilled as she took off at speed and crashed into the inflatable barrier at the bottom with an almighty splash.

Watch: The waterslide

She couldn’t get up the hill fast enough for her next shot.

Alex struggled to maintain the same velocity, and kept coming to a halt before the bottom of the slide.

But still he declared the slide “great fun” and is eager to return.

After around half an hour of sliding – they could’ve stayed longer but were feeling the cold – it was time for refuelling in the café.

The attractive café – which has a log fire centre feature – has an extensive menu including daily specials but lunchtime was past, so we treated ourselves to some home-baking.

And we weren’t disappointed with our delicious fairy cake with sprinkles, gooey chocolate brownie and crumbly melting moments biscuit.

The cakes, a cappuccino and two juices came to a reasonable £9.35.

About Muddy Boots

Muddy Boots farm has been owned by the same family since the 1930s, evolving into what it is today from a farm shop started by the grandmother of its current owner, Treina Samson-Hartell, in the 1950s.

The farm shop, café and adventure play area are, however, now up for sale.

There’s plenty of seating and tables around the farm if you’d prefer to bring your own picnic.

And if your family has a four-legged member it’s good to know that well-behaved dogs on leads are allowed.

Our verdict of Muddy Boots

We agreed that Muddy Boots was a great way to spend an afternoon. There were activities to entertain children of all ages, and the waterslide was something different to try.

The play barn and pottery painting also give something to do in poorer weather.

Muddy Boots was great fun, but I think the slide needed a bit more water.” Alex, 12

The farm shop was well stocked with gifts, toys, books and local farm produce so parents will enjoy a browse.

We spent around three hours at the centre, by which time we had done everything we wanted to do.

The food was awesome and the inside bit was my favourite because the slides were really, really, really, really, really fast. Edie, 9

At £37.40 for a family of three – including £10 for the waterslide – we thought the value for money was on a par with other similar attractions.

The scores

Value for money: 3/5

Parent’s score: 3/5

Kids’ score: 4.5/5

The details

Where?

Muddy Boots, Balmalcolm, Cupar, KY15 7TJ

When?

Open daily from 10am to 5pm

How much?

Day play passes: Ages 2-3 and adults (13+) £5.50, ages 4-12 £10.95 and ages 0-1 and 65+ free

Waterslide (ages 4-13 and July and August only): £10 per slider or £5 with play entry (call 01337 831222) to book

Laser tag (for ages 6+ only): £15 each for a one-hour session or £12 for groups of eight or more (minimum of four per booking)

For tickets visit the website or purchase on arrival.