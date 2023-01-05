Glenfarg group launches free bus as local services dwindle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glenfarg group launches free bus as local services dwindle

By Peter John Meiklem
January 5 2023, 6.00am
Glenfarg Community Bus Volunteers
Glenfarg community bus volunteers, from left, Bryan Craig, David Codling, Robert Morton, Christine Morton and driver Douglas Fraser. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A retired Glenfarg pharmacist will join a band of volunteers driving a community bus as neighbours tackle poor public transport in the area.

Christine Morton learned to drive mini-buses while volunteering with the Scouts. She will bring her talents to bear to help her neighbours when a free community bus service launches today.

She said: “We are positive going forward. It’s a necessary development as we might be losing all of our bus services.”

Many living in and around Glenfarg have found it difficult to get about since Stagecoach drastically reduced the 56 service from the village.

‘I hope someone does the same for me’

Christine is one of small group – the Glenfarg Community Transport Group – who have taken the matter into their own hands. The group have set up a charity to run a supplementary daytime service.

Glenfarg community bus volunteers
Glenfarg community bus volunteers Bryan Craig, David Codling, Robert Morton, Christine Morton and Douglas Fraser, along with test passenger Catriona Scott (front right). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“At least if we can get some of the more socially isolated people to our coffee morning in the village hall and then take them either to lunch or to the shops in Kinross afterwards,” she said.

“We are providing a much needed service. And when I’m older, I hope somebody else will be doing the same for me.”

Glenfarg bus group ‘just getting off the ground’

The community will run the bus every Thursday at the outset with an ambition to expand the service once they have attracted more funding.

Douglas Fraser is chair of Glenfarg Community Council. He said there is a lack of public bus services in rural communities across Kinross and the Kinross-shire area.

The Thursday bus will run on an established timetable and loop, including the nearby café at Loch Leven’s Larder and into Kinross.

He said: “Just as Covid hit, Stagecoach decided to withdraw the 56 pretty much from the village.

“We need to have a bus that offers the community in Glenfarg an alternative. It gives groups within the village a bit more opportunity to get out and about without relying on cars.”

Glenfarg community bus
Glenfarg Community Bus leaves on its test run with all the volunteers to learn the route. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

He said the group will continue to raise money to expand the bus service in the future, ideally buying their own vehicle.

“We would like to recognise the support of the community and Perth and Kinross Council for getting us off the ground with some financial assistance,” he added.

Perth and Kinross Council already fund a limited service between Glenfarg and Kinross, operated by local firm Earnside Coaches.

The local authority will also loan the group a 16-seater minibus from its fleet for the Thursday run.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We are aware of this initiative, which will allow customers to make onward connections to Stagecoach services into Perth.

“We will be providing support to the group to help them get out on the road.”

