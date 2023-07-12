Should ‘rat run’ lorry ban and 20mph zone be imposed on Dundee’s Albert Street?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Should ‘rat run’ lorry ban and 20mph zone be imposed on Dundee’s Albert Street?

An unlikely trio have formed an action group in the hope of making Albert Street safer for locals.

By Joanna Bremner
An HGV negotiates a busy Albert Street in Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
An HGV negotiates a busy Albert Street in Stobswell, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

Nobody knows Stobswell in Dundee as well as the people that live in it – and an unlikely trio have joined forces to give their home a shake-up.

Fionn Stevenson, David MacDougall and Ian Kinsey have teamed up in a bid to transform Albert Street.

The stretch is often used as a “rat run” for commuters and HGVs, leading to concerns about the area’s air quality and safety.

Council “inaction” has inspired them to hold their own consultation events in an aim to unleash Albert Street’s full potential.

They would like to see HGVs banned from the route, as well as a 20mph speed limit enforced.

Fionn, 64, is the activist behind the project. She said: “There’s nothing more powerful than a disgruntled retiree – we have a lot of time on our hands.”

Albert Street Action Group members (3) stand on the street in Dundee.
Albert Street Action Group’s founders, Fionn Stevenson, Ian Kinsey and David MacDougall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As a group, Fionn says, they have “a huge amount of complementary expertise”.

Fionn has a background in environmental activism, Ian has a background in media and has travelled far and wide.

David is the group’s “rock”, as he has a background of working with Dundee City Council’s planning department and is “Stobswell through and through”.

Albert Street Action Group talk HGVs and 20mph zones

The group have now held two consultation events, asking residents to outline their own pinch points on Albert Street.

Their last meeting, held in Morgan Academy, was “encouraging”, says David.

“There was so much enthusiasm,” he said.

“So many people want to get involved.

“Our problem now is keeping things realistic – all the aspirations cannot be achieved.”

David MacDougall, former Dundee City Council planner. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

For David, who was a planner with the council for 45 years, his main concern is the HGV traffic which passes through Albert Street.

He has lived in Stobswell since 1970 and has seen the way Albert Street has changed – and not for the better.

He said: “I’ve lived here long enough that I can remember when the traffic here was all extremely local, except for the buses.

“But not anymore.”

Now, those travelling through Dundee – who ought to take Dura Street or the Kingsway – often head through Albert Street, causing both road congestion and air pollution.

Fionn is calling for a reduction to 20mph on the stretch – which she calls an “absolute no-brainer”.

From April next year, 30% of the roads in Dundee will be within a 20mph zone.

She said: “It’s just stunning that Albert Street isn’t on the Dundee City Council map of 20 mile an hour zones.

“The traffic really rushes down here, and a lot of people at the event mentioned this.”

Evidence says that reducing speed limits to 20mph can help encourage active travel by minimising fears about road danger.

‘Creative, surprising and disruptive actions’ could help change Albert Street

Fionn has been involved in lots of environmental activism over the years, and has been arrested multiple times, including for a mass trespass at a nuclear base in California.

“It would be wrong to cast us as a hippie, 1960s group,” she said, “but what we are prepared to do is very creative, surprising and disruptive actions.

Fionn on Albert Street, Stobswell, Dundee.
Fionn Stevenson, the group’s convenor, believes activism can help Albert Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Maybe we can disrupt things in a different way by finding creative ways to slow everything down in Albert Street and relax the pace here.

“Then people might sit up and think ‘hey, we could do things differently’.”

However, Fionn wouldn’t reveal their plans.

The team is held together by Canadian Ian, whose expertise helps them to plan events within the community.

Ian joked that he joined Stobswell community groups after his wife told him to “get out of the house” during his retirement.

“I wanted more action,” he explained, “I wanted to belong to something that was involving local people.

“We live here,” Ian said, “and we know what we need – and so do the people of Stobswell.”

Albert Street in Stobswell, Dundee.
Albert Street in Dundee’s Stobswell.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said councillors approved £400,000 worth of improvements to the district centre in Dundee’s Stobswell last year.

Council staff have identified improvements needed regarding road markings and traffic signs for Albert Street near Lyon Street and Dura Street at Harriet Street.

He added: “Going forward the prioritisation of 20mph areas will be based on a combination of factors including accident data, existing speed/traffic data, road classification, number of requests, development type and the overall function of the road.

“The council will look to develop 20mph zones in self-contained residential areas that will be easily understood by road users.”

