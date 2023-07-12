Should ‘rat run’ lorry ban and 20mph zone be imposed on Dundee’s Albert Street?

Nobody knows Stobswell in Dundee as well as the people that live in it – and an unlikely trio have joined forces to give their home a shake-up.

Fionn Stevenson, David MacDougall and Ian Kinsey have teamed up in a bid to transform Albert Street.

The stretch is often used as a “rat run” for commuters and HGVs, leading to concerns about the area’s air quality and safety.

Council “inaction” has inspired them to hold their own consultation events in an aim to unleash Albert Street’s full potential.

They would like to see HGVs banned from the route, as well as a 20mph speed limit enforced.

Fionn, 64, is the activist behind the project. She said: “There’s nothing more powerful than a disgruntled retiree – we have a lot of time on our hands.”

As a group, Fionn says, they have “a huge amount of complementary expertise”.

Fionn has a background in environmental activism, Ian has a background in media and has travelled far and wide.

David is the group’s “rock”, as he has a background of working with Dundee City Council’s planning department and is “Stobswell through and through”.

Albert Street Action Group talk HGVs and 20mph zones

The group have now held two consultation events, asking residents to outline their own pinch points on Albert Street.

Their last meeting, held in Morgan Academy, was “encouraging”, says David.

“There was so much enthusiasm,” he said.

“So many people want to get involved.

“Our problem now is keeping things realistic – all the aspirations cannot be achieved.”

For David, who was a planner with the council for 45 years, his main concern is the HGV traffic which passes through Albert Street.

He has lived in Stobswell since 1970 and has seen the way Albert Street has changed – and not for the better.

He said: “I’ve lived here long enough that I can remember when the traffic here was all extremely local, except for the buses.

“But not anymore.”

Now, those travelling through Dundee – who ought to take Dura Street or the Kingsway – often head through Albert Street, causing both road congestion and air pollution.

Fionn is calling for a reduction to 20mph on the stretch – which she calls an “absolute no-brainer”.

From April next year, 30% of the roads in Dundee will be within a 20mph zone.

She said: “It’s just stunning that Albert Street isn’t on the Dundee City Council map of 20 mile an hour zones.

“The traffic really rushes down here, and a lot of people at the event mentioned this.”

Evidence says that reducing speed limits to 20mph can help encourage active travel by minimising fears about road danger.

‘Creative, surprising and disruptive actions’ could help change Albert Street

Fionn has been involved in lots of environmental activism over the years, and has been arrested multiple times, including for a mass trespass at a nuclear base in California.

“It would be wrong to cast us as a hippie, 1960s group,” she said, “but what we are prepared to do is very creative, surprising and disruptive actions.

“Maybe we can disrupt things in a different way by finding creative ways to slow everything down in Albert Street and relax the pace here.

“Then people might sit up and think ‘hey, we could do things differently’.”

However, Fionn wouldn’t reveal their plans.

The team is held together by Canadian Ian, whose expertise helps them to plan events within the community.

Ian joked that he joined Stobswell community groups after his wife told him to “get out of the house” during his retirement.

“I wanted more action,” he explained, “I wanted to belong to something that was involving local people.

“We live here,” Ian said, “and we know what we need – and so do the people of Stobswell.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said councillors approved £400,000 worth of improvements to the district centre in Dundee’s Stobswell last year.

Council staff have identified improvements needed regarding road markings and traffic signs for Albert Street near Lyon Street and Dura Street at Harriet Street.

He added: “Going forward the prioritisation of 20mph areas will be based on a combination of factors including accident data, existing speed/traffic data, road classification, number of requests, development type and the overall function of the road.

“The council will look to develop 20mph zones in self-contained residential areas that will be easily understood by road users.”