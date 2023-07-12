Dundee Tesco worker had hours of toddler abuse on home computer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Tesco worker had hours of toddler abuse on home computer

Supermarket employee Callum McKay had hundreds of depraved images of young children being molested.

By Paul Malik
Callum McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Callum McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

A Tesco shop assistant used his computer to search for depraved videos of toddlers being sexually abused.

Callum McKay admitted uploading and having thousands of sickening images on his computer and mobile phone after his Nelson Street home was raided by police following a tip-off.

The 24-year-old instantly handed passwords and pin codes to police during their search in May last year.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to possessing child sex abuse videos and images of children being abused including hundreds at category A, the most serious kind.

Callum McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

Cops found he had actively searched for videos of children being raped and sexually assaulted, and used terms including “paedo mum”.

Search terms

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan told the court: “The accused has no previous convictions and appeared on petition in May 2022.

“He is a customer service assistant at Tesco.

“In December 2021 Police Scotland received intelligence an IP address and email address at McKay’s home was being used to upload indecent images of children.”

McKay’s partner was in when officers attended, he said.

“More than 2,100 child sexual abuse and exploitation videos were found on a computer tower.

“Police found previous search terms”

These terms included searches for children as young as two being subjected to degrading sexual acts.

Mr Duncan continued: “Police found hundreds of images on a mobile phone.

“The total run time of videos discovered totalled one hour and 56 minutes.

“The children in the videos ranged from infant to eight years old.

“A total of 893 images were category A.”

Defence solicitor Duncan McConnell, in mitigation for McKay, said due to his client’s lack of offending, reports would be required.

Sheriff Mark Thornley deferred sentence until next month and granted bail.

McKay was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

