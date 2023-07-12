Dundee Tesco worker had hours of toddler abuse on home computer

A Tesco shop assistant used his computer to search for depraved videos of toddlers being sexually abused.

Callum McKay admitted uploading and having thousands of sickening images on his computer and mobile phone after his Nelson Street home was raided by police following a tip-off.

The 24-year-old instantly handed passwords and pin codes to police during their search in May last year.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to possessing child sex abuse videos and images of children being abused including hundreds at category A, the most serious kind.

Cops found he had actively searched for videos of children being raped and sexually assaulted, and used terms including “paedo mum”.

Search terms

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan told the court: “The accused has no previous convictions and appeared on petition in May 2022.

“He is a customer service assistant at Tesco.

“In December 2021 Police Scotland received intelligence an IP address and email address at McKay’s home was being used to upload indecent images of children.”

McKay’s partner was in when officers attended, he said.

“More than 2,100 child sexual abuse and exploitation videos were found on a computer tower.

“Police found previous search terms”

These terms included searches for children as young as two being subjected to degrading sexual acts.

Mr Duncan continued: “Police found hundreds of images on a mobile phone.

“The total run time of videos discovered totalled one hour and 56 minutes.

“The children in the videos ranged from infant to eight years old.

“A total of 893 images were category A.”

Defence solicitor Duncan McConnell, in mitigation for McKay, said due to his client’s lack of offending, reports would be required.

Sheriff Mark Thornley deferred sentence until next month and granted bail.

McKay was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

