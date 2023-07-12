TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in June

A spectacular home in Carnoustie and a wonderful beachfront house in East Haven were the most popular properties on TSPC last month.

More than 85,000 people viewed the top 10 properties on TSPC over the course of June.

The majority of the homes receiving the most views were in Dundee, with Angus properties also generating a lot of clicks.

Prices for the top 10 homes ranged from £170,000 to £650,000.

TSPC manager Lynne Hill said: “Despite current economic factors, June saw a strong demand in the property market, as reflected in the numbers from tspc.co.uk.

“A total of 216 new properties were listed, and 166 properties were sold. This is the highest monthly record of sales this year.

“Properties sold with TSPC solicitor estate agents achieved on average 2.4% above their Home Report Valuations in June 2023 and 14.5% of all properties sold went to a closing date.”

The top 10 most popular properties in June are:

1. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £650,000

Status: Active

Douglasleigh is an impressive five-bedroom detached villa in Carnoustie. This handsome stone house was viewed over 25,000 times on TSPC last month.

It has a traditional exterior but has been beautifully modernised inside while still retaining its finest original features.

Lots of natural light from large bay windows, high end fixtures, and a well-maintained garden are among its many attractive features.

The beach and Carnoustie Golf Links are both within easy walking distance.

2. East Haven

Price: Offers over £499,000

Status: Under offer

Just along the coast from Carnoustie is the wonderful beachfront hamlet of East Haven.

Bay House occupies a stunning spot on the edge of the dunes with beautiful views across the river and out to sea.

The stone villa has an A-frame building that has been attached to the main house by a contemporary extension. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, lounge and living room.

With breath-taking sunsets and the sound of waves breaking on the beach, Bay House is an idyllic home. Little wonder it went under offer after less than a fortnight.

3. Dundee

Price: Offers over £460,000

Status: Active

Taking third place is this beautifully presented family home that has been recently refurbished throughout.

It features a well-appointed kitchen, stylish bathrooms, and generous bedrooms, with plenty of space for relaxation and entertainment.

With a pretty garden, this home allows you to enjoy the best of the summer months outdoors.

4. Dundee

Price: Offers over £230,000

Status: Under offer

Located on the upper slopes of the Law, this semi-detached bungalow boasts wonderful views over the River Tay.

It’s on a quiet street yet Dundee City Centre is within easy walking distance. Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and two bedrooms. A large floored attic offers potential for development and there is a generous basement area.

The well-tended, terraced front garden has a variety of colourful flowers and shrubs while the rear garden has a patio, lawn, summer house and greenhouse.

5. Dundee

Price: Offers over £525,000

Status: Under offer

This six bedroom detached villa in the heart of Dundee’s West End was another popular TSPC property in June. With Magdalen Green at the bottom of the road and Perth Road at the top it has a great location.

The well appointed accommodation includes a lounge, dining room, family room, dining kitchen and six double bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom. There’s a huge driveway with parking for numerous vehicles and a rear garden with lawn and patio.

An outbuilding has been converted into a versatile space that can be a games room or home office.

6. Tayport

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Active

Located in the charming harbour village of Tayport, this elegant detached house has captivating views of the River Tay.

Just a 10 minute drive from Dundee, this elegant property is brimming with period character and charm.

The generous family home comprises four bedrooms, a bathroom, a ground-floor WC, two living rooms, a dining room, and a breakfasting kitchen with a utility room.

Enclosed wraparound gardens, a detached double garage and a private driveway add to its desirability.

7. Dundee

Price: Offers over £260,000

Status: Under offer

In seventh place is this beautifully presented Victorian villa overlooking Dundee’s Baxter Park.

Offering spacious accommodation across three levels, its current owners have renovated the property and it is in move-in condition.

Little wonder it soon went to a closing date and is now under offer.

8. Broughty Ferry

Price: Fixed price £170,000

Status: Active

This modern ground floor flat on Queen Street is in a superb Broughty Ferry location.

Shops, cafes, pubs and the train station are all just a few steps away. Meanwhile, the award winning beach is also within easy strolling distance.

It has an open plan lounge/kitchen, two double bedrooms and a spacious bathroom.

9. Dundee

Price: Offers over £335,000

Status: Under offer

This handsome townhouse is one of several properties in Dundee’s West End on TSPC’s top 10 list.

Bursting with character and period charm, this traditional three-storey home has beautiful views over the Tay from its upper floors. Little wonder it went under offer after just nine days on the market.

10. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £269,999

Status: Active

Completing the top ten for June is this detached home in Carnoustie.

Features include a spacious open-plan layout, a stylish kitchen and four generously sized bedrooms.

The house also benefits from a well-maintained garden that’s perfect for enjoying the summer months.