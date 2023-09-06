Dundee dealership Ecosse Motorcycles confirms closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee dealership Ecosse Motorcycles confirms closure

The branch on Strathmore Avenue opened in 2016.

By Chloe Burrell
Manager of Ecosse Motorcycles Martin Marshall.
Martin Marshall is retiring after an 18-year run at the helm of Ecosse Motorcycles. Image: Supplied

A Dundee motorcycle dealership has closed down after its owner retired.

Ecosse Motorcycles opened its Dundee branch on Strathmore Avenue in 2016 as part of an expansion from Aberdeen.

The company specialised in selling Honda motorbikes, as well as Royal Enfield, Artisan and Horwin.

The closure comes after Martin Marshall, the firm’s owner, announced his retirement.

Both the Dundee and Aberdeen dealerships have now shut.

‘Difficult decision’ of Ecosse Motorcycles boss to retire

In a statement on Facebook, the firm thanked its customers and suppliers.

It said: “Dear all past and present Ecosse customers, with immediate effect we would like to inform you that both Aberdeen and Dundee shops will close.

“Martin has made the difficult decision to retire and would like to use this opportunity to thank all customers of Ecosse that we have enjoyed looking after over the past 18 years or so.

“We go in the knowledge we have left lots of happy memories in the biking community in the north-east of Scotland.

Ecosse Motorcycles in Dundee.
Ecosse Motorcycles in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

“The closure of the company is being handled by CBW Recovery LLP and any inquiries should be directed to 020 7309 3805.

“We’d also like to thank all of our suppliers who have supported us over the years.”

Many customers have expressed their sadness at the closure of Ecosse Motorcycles in Dundee.

One said: “So sad to say bye to such an amazing shop.

“It was always great stopping by and speaking to the lovely Anita and Martin and always had a good crack with Ross and Ryan, they were a great team.

‘Ecosse Motorcycles in Dundee will be sorely missed’

“Brilliant shop. Ecosse will be sadly missed.

“I hope Martin has a really good retirement.”

Another said: “Sorry to hear. Always had great service from Martin and the team in Dundee.”

One other customer wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Ecosse will be sorely missed.”

The closure comes after it was announced last month that the Peter Vardy Carz dealership next to the Kingsway in Dundee is shutting.

In more positive news, motoring group John Clark announced record profits, with plans for expansion in Dundee.

More from Dundee

The Nishimura comet will be visible to the naked eye, similar to comet Neowise pictured here in 2020
Dundee expert reveals best way to see green-tailed Nishimura comet
Events manager Allyza Arceo and chef Rajah Ali Lantong. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Iconic Broughty Ferry restaurant that closed suddenly set to reopen
Martin Kyle at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee heroin peddler on curfew for dealing 'after being cuckooed'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Battery storage faciltity planned for land of A90 Picture shows; Star Inn Farm off A90 . A90 . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Plans lodged for 50MW battery storage facility near Star Inn Farm off A90
Petrol thief Jennifer Jarrett at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Petrol plunderer stole £600 of fuel from Dundee filling stations in repeated raids
Victoria Nixon at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Unpaid work for Dundee benefit cheat over student loan omission
Martin Kemp wowed the crowd at Rewind in Perth and now he's coming to Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp on bringing DJ set to Dundee and his showbiz…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Frank Gilhooley V&A Picture shows; Frank Gilhooley as Torin the Ringmaker in Outlander. na. Supplied by Frank Gilhooley Date; Unknown
Outlander actor Frank Gilhooley to bring industry expertise to Dundee with bespoke V&A workshop
Logie estate in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Insulation trial for Dundee’s oldest housing estate approved by councillors
2
Ardler Primary School in Dundee, which has Raac in its roof
Dundee schools where Raac concrete is present revealed

Conversation