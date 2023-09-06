Dundee dealership Ecosse Motorcycles confirms closure

A Dundee motorcycle dealership has closed down after its owner retired.

Ecosse Motorcycles opened its Dundee branch on Strathmore Avenue in 2016 as part of an expansion from Aberdeen.

The company specialised in selling Honda motorbikes, as well as Royal Enfield, Artisan and Horwin.

The closure comes after Martin Marshall, the firm’s owner, announced his retirement.

Both the Dundee and Aberdeen dealerships have now shut.

‘Difficult decision’ of Ecosse Motorcycles boss to retire

In a statement on Facebook, the firm thanked its customers and suppliers.

It said: “Dear all past and present Ecosse customers, with immediate effect we would like to inform you that both Aberdeen and Dundee shops will close.

“Martin has made the difficult decision to retire and would like to use this opportunity to thank all customers of Ecosse that we have enjoyed looking after over the past 18 years or so.

“We go in the knowledge we have left lots of happy memories in the biking community in the north-east of Scotland.

“The closure of the company is being handled by CBW Recovery LLP and any inquiries should be directed to 020 7309 3805.

“We’d also like to thank all of our suppliers who have supported us over the years.”

Many customers have expressed their sadness at the closure of Ecosse Motorcycles in Dundee.

One said: “So sad to say bye to such an amazing shop.

“It was always great stopping by and speaking to the lovely Anita and Martin and always had a good crack with Ross and Ryan, they were a great team.

‘Ecosse Motorcycles in Dundee will be sorely missed’

“Brilliant shop. Ecosse will be sadly missed.

“I hope Martin has a really good retirement.”

Another said: “Sorry to hear. Always had great service from Martin and the team in Dundee.”

One other customer wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Ecosse will be sorely missed.”

The closure comes after it was announced last month that the Peter Vardy Carz dealership next to the Kingsway in Dundee is shutting.

In more positive news, motoring group John Clark announced record profits, with plans for expansion in Dundee.