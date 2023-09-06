Brewers Fayre sorry over dirty soft play equipment at Fife restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brewers Fayre sorry over dirty soft play equipment at Fife restaurant

A mum hit out after her one-year-old was left covered in dirt.

By Andrew Robson
A mum has complained about the filthy soft play area at Brewers Fayre in Fife, Dunfermline.
Lee McColl's daughter had dirty hands after visiting the soft play at Crooked Glen Brewers Fayre in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View/Lee McColl

Bosses at a Fife restaurant have apologised after a toddler’s hands were left covered in dirt from its soft play equipment.

The mum of the one-year-old complained after a visit to the play area at Crooked Glen Brewers Fayre in Dunfermline.

Posting on Facebook, Lee McColl branded the state of the soft play area “vile”, claiming her daughter needed a “good scrub”.

Sharing pictures of a dirty hand and shoe, along with videos showing dirt and other discarded items in the soft play area, she said: “I’d avoid Crooked Glen Dunfermline soft play.

“My 1.5-year-old was in for literally 10 minutes today (Monday) and look at the state of her.”

I'd avoid crooked Glen dunfermline soft play. My 1.5 year old was in for literally ten mins today and look at the state of her. It's vile 🤮🤮🤮🤮 needs a good scrub.

Posted by Lee McColl on Monday, 4 September 2023

After sharing her experience on Facebook, dozens of others commented on the state of the play area.

One said: “That whole place is disgusting, filthy and needs a good clean – I’ll not be back.”

Another posted: “It’s absolutely bogging, there’s bits of food and thick dust everywhere and the actual play stuff is minging too – you can actually see and feel the dirt on the equipment.”

One former worker claimed it previously had “high standards” but she had visited recently and was “shocked” at the cleanliness levels.

Dunfermline Brewers Fayre ‘putting cleaning measures in place’ at soft play area

Asked to respond to the post by The Courier, a spokesperson for Brewers Fayre said: “The cleanliness of our restaurants and play areas is of utmost importance to us.

“We were disappointed to see the pictures shared regarding the customer’s recent visit to our play area in Dunfermline.

“We are pleased to confirm we have a new team in place at the Crooked Glen and have already put cleaning measures in place to bring the play area up to the high standards we would expect, and to ensure a great experience for our customers.”

Conversation