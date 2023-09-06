Brewers Fayre sorry over dirty soft play equipment at Fife restaurant

Bosses at a Fife restaurant have apologised after a toddler’s hands were left covered in dirt from its soft play equipment.

The mum of the one-year-old complained after a visit to the play area at Crooked Glen Brewers Fayre in Dunfermline.

Posting on Facebook, Lee McColl branded the state of the soft play area “vile”, claiming her daughter needed a “good scrub”.

Sharing pictures of a dirty hand and shoe, along with videos showing dirt and other discarded items in the soft play area, she said: “I’d avoid Crooked Glen Dunfermline soft play.

“My 1.5-year-old was in for literally 10 minutes today (Monday) and look at the state of her.”

After sharing her experience on Facebook, dozens of others commented on the state of the play area.

One said: “That whole place is disgusting, filthy and needs a good clean – I’ll not be back.”

Another posted: “It’s absolutely bogging, there’s bits of food and thick dust everywhere and the actual play stuff is minging too – you can actually see and feel the dirt on the equipment.”

One former worker claimed it previously had “high standards” but she had visited recently and was “shocked” at the cleanliness levels.

Dunfermline Brewers Fayre ‘putting cleaning measures in place’ at soft play area

Asked to respond to the post by The Courier, a spokesperson for Brewers Fayre said: “The cleanliness of our restaurants and play areas is of utmost importance to us.

“We were disappointed to see the pictures shared regarding the customer’s recent visit to our play area in Dunfermline.

“We are pleased to confirm we have a new team in place at the Crooked Glen and have already put cleaning measures in place to bring the play area up to the high standards we would expect, and to ensure a great experience for our customers.”