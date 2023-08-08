Motoring group’s record profits after spending millions in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motoring group’s record profits after spending millions in Dundee

A new MG franchise opening this month is the latest in a series of city investments.

By Rob McLaren
John Clark Motor Group is opening a new MG car showroom in Dundee. Image: John Clark Motor Group.
John Clark Motor Group is opening a new MG car showroom in Dundee. Image: John Clark Motor Group.

A motoring group which has invested millions of pounds into Dundee is celebrating record profits.

John Clark Motor Group made a £2 million investment in its Volvo dealership which opened in January last year.

Other city investments have been made in an all-new BMW and BMW Motorrad facility at King’s Cross Road, and a refurbishment of its Mini site.

And it is preparing to open a new MG franchise on Myrekirk Road.

Meanwhile the firm has said up to 40 jobs could be created with plans to build four new car showrooms just off the Kingsway in Dundee at the former Tesco depot at Baird Avenue.

Record profits for John Clark

Newly filed accounts for the year ending December 31 2022 show a £4m rise in sales to £914.3m. Pre-tax profit was £25.3m compared to £24.1m in 2021.

The firm said this was a strong performance in the face of economic challenges from its diversified franchise portfolio and used vehicle sales operations.

Its aftersales operations also performed well, generating revenue growth of 8% to £85.8m.

The uplift in profit and sales was achieved despite fewer cars being told.

Last year John Clark Motor Group made 11,308 new car sales compared to 12,065 in 2021. Used car sales were 18,304 against 20,831 in 2021.

Investment in John Clark staff

Chris Clark, group managing director, paid tribute to his staff as headcount grew last year.

He said: “We remain incredibly grateful for all the hard work and effort that each one of our colleagues puts into their roles. I know we have one of the best teams in the industry.

“A key priority throughout remained our provision of extended support to our colleagues, as we sought to help them address the impacts of numerous external financial challenges.

Chris Clark, group managing director of John Clark Motor Group. Image: John Clark Motor Group

“We did this through a mix of targeted wage reviews, provision of additional temporary cost of living support measures and utilisation of retailer benefits platforms.

“Group colleague headcount saw a slight increase from 1,269 to 1,304.

“We continued to invest in our award-winning internal training and apprentice programme.”

Future priorities for motoring group

Mr Clark said the family business would approach £1 billion sales in 2023.

He added: “Having again carried forward a higher than historic volume of new vehicle customer orders, the group continues to again generate positive trading results in 2023.

“Turnover and profit before tax values are ahead of budget, with our projected full year turnover approaching £1bn.”

He said the firm was also looking to further invest in sites in Aberdeen, Stirling, and Dunfermline.

The company is also working towards becoming a carbon neutral business by 2030. This has seen investments in solar panel technology and electric vehicle charge point infrastructure.

It has moved to green energy tariffs and created a fund to invest in sustainability projects.

