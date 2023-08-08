Pictures of fun in the sun through the decades at Clatto Country Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures of fun in the sun through the decades at Clatto Country Park

We’ve opened DC Thomson's archives to look back at summer fun in the sun through the decades at Clatto Country Park. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Youngsters in August 1987 queuing up to have a go at 'pole vaulting' under the watchful eye of warden Dave Johnston.
Youngsters in August 1987 queuing up to have a go at 'pole vaulting' under the watchful eye of warden Dave Johnston. Image: DC Thomson.

Anyone who was a kid growing up in the 1980s or 1990s will have fond memories of summer holiday days out to Clatto Country Park in Dundee.

Scotland’s smallest country park has always been a popular place for a restful picnic amongst the daisies or simply enjoying a spot of fishing in the large reservoir.

The reservoir itself was created as part of improvements to Dundee’s public water supply in 1874, but is no longer connected to the supply network.

A signposted and level path also goes around the edge of the reservoir and smaller paths extend into Baldragon Woods and Clatto Moor to delight walkers.

The site is used extensively for watersports including kayaking, canoeing, sailing and windsurfing with a programme of activities taking place throughout the year.

Families flocked there in the glory days of the ’80s and ’90s.

Back in 1986 you could go windsurfing for £2 an hour – with all the gear included!

The Water Carnival was another hugely popular event which took place during the Dundee Fortnight and included racing in dinghies, canoes and rowing boats.

Too high-octane?

There was always the fishing competition for the under-14s instead.

Summer fun at Clatto Country Park

The highlight of the Water Carnival back in the 1980s would always be the Sunday afternoon It’s A Knockout event which was based on the popular BBC TV series.

Teams of youngsters would compete against each other which would pit scheme against scheme for the Clatto Shield alongside those all-important bragging rights.

Take 1988 for instance.

A crowd of 500 looked on as the competition was won by the Downfield Dodgers despite stiff competition from the Stobbie Elite, Sidlaw Eagles and the Clatto Marvels.

Were you one of the triumphant Downfield Dodgers?

Or were you among those heading back to Stobswell to lick your wounds 35 years ago?

But it was always brilliant fun whether you won or lost!

We’ve opened DC Thomson’s archives to look back at summer fun in the sun at Clatto Country Park, Dundee.

Do these images awaken any memories for you?

1981

A family enjoying the sun at Clatto Country Park in 1981.
A picnic day in the sun at Clatto Park in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Welcome to 1981 – a time before gadgets and devices took centre stage.

Clatto Park was a popular place for families to visit and our first image shows a happy looking mother and her children who were enjoying a picnic day in the sun.

Families at Clatto in August 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of families were also enjoying a splash in the water whilst catching some sun in this photograph which featured in the People’s Journal in August 1981.

Who was wearing the knotted hankie as protection against the sun though?

A group of children enjoying the sun. Image: DC Thomson.

Thumbs up from these children enjoying a splash in the water.

The water was the perfect place to cool off on a hot day with the added bonus of also being able to do a spot of fishing – wonder if he caught something for tea?

1984

Pillow fighting at Clatto Park.
Pillow fighting at Clatto Country Park Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Feathers will fly!

A sail board pillow fight in full swing in August 1984 while the ice cream van parked in the background will trigger a sense of nostalgia for those of a certain age.

1985

Clatto Raft Race competitors in August 1985.
Clatto Raft Race competitors in August 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Did you ever take part in the annual raft race at the Water Carnival?

While competitive juices would no doubt have been flowing, for most if was just a bit of fun – a perfect way to cool down and share a giggle on a hot summer’s afternoon.

Smiling faces despite things not going too well on the water for this team. Image: DC Thomson.

Teams would build a vessel before making their way across the reservoir and this picture proves there were usually more people in the water than on the rafts!

It was a fun event for competitors and spectators alike.

1987

Children line up for a photograph before paddle boarding at Clatto Country Park.
Children line up for a photograph before paddle boarding. Image: DC Thomson.

Clatto Park Fun Week took place in August 1987.

These youngsters were getting ready to go paddle boarding which was among the usual range of activities and taster sessions available during the summer holidays.

These youngsters were ready for action at Clatto Park back in August 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Maybe you fancied going kayaking instead?

Countryside ranger Richard Hands said these kind of summer activities in August 1987 were to “provide kids with an alternative to sitting indoors bored stiff”.

It certainly worked!

1988

Children playing in the water and running across upturned boats. Image: DC Thomson.

The biggest crowd for many years was attracted to Clatto on July 31 1988.

The annual It’s A Knockout event for the Clatto Shield took place in brilliant sunshine and was the culmination of the Water Carnival Weekend.

Children playing in the water with hula hoops during the competition
Children playing in the water with hula hoops during the competition. Image: DC Thomson.

The competition was won by the Downfield Dodgers whose team comprised of Michael McGrath, Mark Harper, Darren Strachan, Marcus Dailly and Steven Thomson.

A crowd of around 500 people were entertained before the main event by the Kathleen Millar Majorettes and two young pipers from Auchterhouse Junior Pipe Band.

1989

A group of boys enjoying the sunny day at Clatto Park in their kayaks
A group of boys enjoying the sunny day at Clatto Park in their kayaks. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee Water Festival brought youngsters to Clatto Park in July 1989 where there were windsurfing and canoe tasters as the countdown to Canoe Week.

We wonder how these four lads got on when they took to the high seas of Clatto!

1994

Windsurfing demonstration at Clatto Country Park in Dundee.
Windsurfing demonstration at Clatto Country Park Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Instructor Stephen MacArthur demonstrates the basics of windsurfing in August 1994.

Can you spot anyone who was taking part in the windsurfing taster session?

1995

Water Fun Week at Clatto brought these children to the beauty spot during the summer break. Image: DC Thomson.

Who needs David Hasselhoff?

This looks like the opening credits from Baywatch and Water Fun Week delivered splashing fun for these youngsters during their summer break in 1995.

1996

A crowd of people fishing AT Clatto Country Park in 1996.
A crowd of people fishing in 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

Move over Paul Young.

A crowd of people are spotted enjoying a spot of fishing at the park in 1996 where the water is still home these days to the likes of perch, pike, roach and bream.

It remains popular with families throughout the year and watersports are still catered for on the reservoir which can be organised through Ancrum Outdoor Centre.

The fun times remain.

Making more memories for the next generation of children.

