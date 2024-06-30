Did The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven live up to my pub grub expectations?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Did The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven live up to my pub grub expectations?

The Smiddy Haugh, near Auchterarder, promises "friendly, cosy, inviting atmosphere of the traditional country pub". So does it live up to that expectation?

Was the pub grub at The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven up to scratch for our restaurant reviewer Katy Gordon? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Was the pub grub at The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven up to scratch for our restaurant reviewer Katy Gordon? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Katy Gordon

As anyone who has grown up in a small village knows, a good pub is the true heart of the community.

From celebrating special occasions to giving loved ones a good send off to just being able to walk up the road to get a nice cool pint on a hot summer’s day, your local becomes the place to wile away the hours.

Aberuthven is blessed with The Smiddy Haugh, which offers all of that plus some great food.

You walk inside and it’s like the quintessential country pub – long wooden bar with bottles on shelves behind it, a telly in the corner and a man with a dog having a pint of ale.

The interior of Aberuthven pub The Smiddy Haugh.
The interior of Aberuthven pub The Smiddy Haugh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

We were greeted by the staff, who showed us to a table and gave us menus that included some pub classes like steak pie, macaroni cheese and scampi, along with some more unusual dishes like a chickpea burger and seabass.

Our waitress was friendly and enthusiastic – you may wonder why I’d mention this, but trust me, it’s not a given in a lot of places – and explained a couple of dishes that weren’t available.

But there was still plenty of choice, plus it means we’ll need to go back to try the things we couldn’t have!

How were our fish starters at The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven?

To start, my mother chose the smoked salmon with cucumber ribbons, pickled onion, capers and spiced aioli (£8.50), which sat atop a bed of leaves.

It was beautifully presented and looked extremely fresh.

Mum tucked into it happily and commented on how the rich, smoky salmon worked well with the pickled onions and capers.

We’d never seen a spiced aioli before, but it almost served as a dressing for the leaves and it fit right in.

The only downside, in her opinion, was that there was a bit too much of the leaves compared to the fish.

The smoked salmon starter at The Smiddy Haugh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

My starter was the tempura prawns with Thai slaw and siracha mayo (£9).

The prawns were absolutely massive and so crispy and light.

I didn’t know what Thai slaw was when I ordered but I was happy to discover it was shredded cabbage and carrot, but instead of them being tossed in a creamy sauce the chef used sweet chilli sauce.

It was an extremely fresh and light dish – a little bit of heat from the sweet chilli and siracha mayo dip worked well with the crunchy prawns.

I honestly couldn’t pick anything out as a downside or a flaw in the dish – it was pretty close to perfect.

Did they get Mum’s favourite (macaroni and cheese) right?

No matter where we eat, one dish that’s guaranteed to get our attention is macaroni cheese,

My mum craved it when she was pregnant with me and it was a staple part of the meals we’d get growing up.

So of course she went for that main course option, which came with crispy onions and chives on top and garlic bread (£13).

It was the perfect size, served in an individual terracotta dish, and the crunchy onions sprinkled on top gave a traditional dish a tasty twist.

The macaroni cheese at The Smiddy Haugh.
The macaroni cheese at The Smiddy Haugh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mum ate every bite (except for the one I tried) and it was cheesy and creamy and full of flavour.

The garlic bread was actually a slice of tiger bread toast with garlic butter – unexpected but enjoyable.

My main came from the “specials” section of the menu – a double pork and chorizo burger with garlic aioli, Manchego, sweet red peppers and fries (£17).

The jaw dropping pork and chorizo burger at The Smiddy Haugh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was huge!

And the size of the flavours more than matched the actual size of the burger.

The smoky spice of the chorizo was enjoyable and despite it being pork it wasn’t very fatty.

The only drawback for me what there was only a tiny amount of Manchego.

I had to go searching for it because it was hidden away between the two burger patties. And they could have ramped up the garlic in the aioli.

The fries were skin on and crunchy on the outside and fluffy inside.

How did our ‘something sweet’ go down?

Despite already having had two substantial courses, we couldn’t resist something sweet to end the meal.

Both mum and I went for sundaes – her the raspberry and white chocolate, and me the millionaire’s shortbread (both £8).

The raspberry sundae at The Smiddy Haugh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They were towering glasses of ice cream, cream, sauce and shortbread pieces.

It was the sundae that you’d eye longingly as a child when another table was served it.

There was good balance between sweet and not so sweet and a couple of surprises buried in amongst the layers.

Mum said she couldn’t really taste the white chocolate in hers, whereas mine was a bit full on with the chocolate, so some of the other flavours were a bit overwhelmed.

The verdict on The Smiddy Haugh in Aberuthven

Both mum and I left the pub full in that enjoyable way you are after a really good, hearty meal.

And really, who can ask for any better than that?

The Smiddy Haugh.
The Smiddy Haugh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Smiddy Haugh is a fantastic stop if you are in the mood for great quality pub food.

It’s a bit of the traditional mixed with some more “out there” menu options.

It is well cooked and beautifully served by staff that are extremely friendly and welcoming. They are dog friendly too, so even your furry pals will enjoy a visit!

Information:

Address: The Smiddy Haugh, Main Rd, Auchterarder PH3 1HE

Telephone: 01764 662013

Website: www.smiddyhaugh.co.uk

Price: £71.75 for two starters, two mains, two desserts and three soft drinks.

Dog friendly: Yes

Disabled access: Yes

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Conversation