Does Longparke Farmshop and Cafe in Monifieth deserve its popular status?

When a meal starts with a table swapping request, it can go one of three ways.

There’s the straight “no”; the eye-rolling and huffing from irritated waiting staff, or the polite “we’ll see what we can do for you”.

Thankfully, the staff at Longparke were only too happy to accommodate what I am sure can be an annoying request – though it probably helped that the restaurant wasn’t at full capacity when we visited.

I’d booked online and, unfamiliar with the areas of the cafe, chose “the snug” – it sounded cosy! Which it was, with comfy armchairs.

Sadly the low coffee tables looked more suited to, well, coffee rather than lunch.

What is Longparke Farmshop and Cafe like?

A proper eating table in the restaurant procured, we relaxed and perused the menu.

Longparke is a farm shop and cafe near Monifieth, with a rustic decor in what looks like a converted and extended farm building.

It is light and airy inside, with big windows looking onto the outside tables and play fort – perfect for those bringing along their kids.

Our children were at school and we had an afternoon off work. So my husband and I decided to sneak in a catch-up with our friends Rob and Gillian – one where we didn’t need to hang out at the play fort!

How did the halloumi wrap and quiche go down?

The Longparke menu was tempting, and I was happy to see plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes, as well as gluten-free options.

The coronation chickpea baked tattie caught my eye as an unusual vegan offering.

But I opted for the grilled halloumi wrap (£10.95) served with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion and chilli jam, accompanied by the house salad and salted crisps.

The wrap was packed full of filling, with the salty halloumi complemented by the vibrant chilli jam – thankfully not too spicy, with sweet notes.

The lettuce, tomato and pickled red onions added crunch and juiciness to the dish, which was just the right portion size for a lunch.

Gillian liked the sound of the quiche of the day, which was pea and feta (£9.85) also served with the house salad.

She was expecting the quiche to be cold, so it was a pleasant surprise that the individual tart was warm, encased in a buttery – but not soggy – pastry.

Inside, the egg filling was fluffy and flavourful, with plenty of juicy peas and salty feta, and a hint of mint.

It was also accompanied by a handful of crisps, which added a welcome crunch.

The ‘juicy, spicy’ chicken burger was delicious

When Rob’s choice arrived at the table we all said – yes, even me, the token vegetarian! – how amazing it smelled.

The buttermilk chicken burger (£14.50) came in a brioche bun with ranch slaw, lettuce, tomato, pickles and firecracker mayo, and was accompanied by a large portion of chips.

Rob couldn’t wait to get stuck into the juicy, spicy chicken and, in no time at all, the metal tray the burger was served on was empty.

He loved the firecracker mayo with the buttermilk chicken, and the big portion of chips was no match for him!

My husband couldn’t decide between the buttermilk chicken burger and the Longparke beef burger (£13.50) and, after seeing – and smelling – that tantalising chicken burger, he was worried he’d made the wrong choice.

However, he enjoyed the juicy and tasty beef burger, especially with the “secret sauce” and the accompanying lettuce and tomato.

Again, the portion of chips was on the large side – not that he was complaining.

But we all agreed that with both burgers, a slightly smaller amount of chips and a bit of side salad or coleslaw might have boosted the dishes’ appeal.

The staff took our drinks order at the same time as our food and we opted for cold soft drinks with our meal. The usual selection was there but we went for orange juice (£2.90), orange San Pellegrino (£2.35) and Fentimans rose lemonade (£3.40).

Bakewell traybake ‘perfection’ at Monifieth cafe

If we had room, there were plans for a coffee and a cake after.

After clocking the cake display, of course we had room!

Trying to attract the attention of our waitress was trickier after we’d had our mains, though – the cafe had filled up and there were lots of busy tables.

We weren’t in a rush, but my husband was saddened to see the last delicious-looking strawberry tart in the cake cabinet go out to another table while we were waiting.

An apologetic waitress did finally come to take our cake and coffee orders – and, again, there were plenty of vegan and gluten-free options. The cake selection changes daily.

Gillian’s scone (£2.95) was huge – I wish I knew the secret of baking a chunky scone – and served with butter and jam. It was light inside, with slightly tart jam balancing it out.

I’d managed to land the corner piece of a bit of Bakewell traybake (£3.10) so the icing to cake ratio was heavily in icing’s favour – perfection!

My husband can never resist cheesecake (£4.10) and the one on offer was Kinder.

I am also sure Rob ordered a Mars traybake (£3.10) but somehow both disappeared in the time it took me to add sugar to my cappuccino!

Both were chocolatey and delicious and, really, what more could you ask?

An Earl Grey tea (£2.65), a latte (£3.55) and a couple of cappuccinos (£3.55) later, we rolled out of Longparke having enjoyed a relaxed lunch and a long overdue chat with our friends.

The verdict

If you stop by, you’ll see why Longparke in Monifieth, is so popular.

Plenty of parking, a play area for kids and seating for those with four-legged friends make it accessible and inclusive.

Add in a tasty menu that is reasonably priced, with locally-sourced meat and delicious home bakes, plus helpful staff, and you have the makings of a perfect lunch spot.

Information

Address: Longparke Farmshop and Cafe, Longparke Farm, Monifieth, Dundee, DD5 4HU

Telephone: 01382 760332

Website: www.longparke.co.uk

Price: £87.40 for four lunches, four cakes, four soft drinks and four hot drinks.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes (at outside tables)

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.