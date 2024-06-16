Blairgowrie women’s football team kicking off bright new chapter for Perthshire game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie women’s football team kicking off bright new chapter for Perthshire game

The Blairgowrie and Rattray women's football team has been accepted into the Scottish leagues

By Morag Lindsay
Blairgowrie and Rattray women's football team posing for team photo in goalmouth
Blairgowrie and Rattray women's football team are looking forward to league action. Image: Ethan Williams

All eyes may have been on the Scotland squad in Germany this weekend.

But fans of the women’s game have been given something to celebrate closer to home.

Because a fledgling Perthshire side is about to take its first steps in competitive football after being accepted into the official leagues.

The move is a major milestone for the Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Club’s women’s team.

And it follows years of dedicated support from local volunteers, helpers, parents and the players themselves.

WOmen football players training at Blairgowrie
Blairgowrie and Rattray women’s football team in training. Image: Ethan Williams

Sandy Thomson, chairman of the Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Club trustees, says it’s a big moment for the club and the community.

“It’s a great thing for local players,” he said.

“It means the girls coming up through our ranks won’t have to give up, or go and play for another club.

“And the games will bring visitors to the town.

“We really hope the locals will get behind the team.”

Momentous day for Blairgowrie and women’s football

Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Club was formed in 2011 to promote youth football in the area.

It evolved out of the old Davie Park Sports Association which had filled a similar role since the 1980s.

Women's football players training in Blairgowrie
The Blairgowrie women at the town’s Davie Park. Image: Ethan Williams

It now includes Blairgowrie Juniors, Balmoral and Rattray Amateurs, plus nine kids/youth boys’ teams along with two girls’ kids’ teams.

The girls section was launched in 2017. It offers popular fun fours and five, seven and 11-a-side football sessions to around 100 girls.

The women’s side has 18 players at the moment.

Some have come up through the ranks. Others have moved to Blairgowrie and Rattray more recently. And some have been persuaded to join from other teams.

Sandy says the players are looking forward to their first league matches when the SWPL season kicks off in a few weeks time.

“They’re training every week and they’ve been playing in friendlies in preparation for the league games starting in August,” he said.

“This is a momentous day for the club, the town and women’s football in general”

More from Perth & Kinross

Moray Anderson
How ex-golf shop boss from Perth reclaimed his life after money laundering for local…
Peter Lock , David Hogg and Robert Kellie standing on river bank at Blairgowrie
Blairgowrie anglers' joy at purchase of River Ericht fishing rights
crash M90 Glenfarg
M90 re-opened after car flips on its roof near Glenfarg
Yellow warning for thunderstorms across Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire
Thunderstorm warning issued across Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire
It's almost too hard to watch! Tension rises as Scotland suffers defeat. Image: Stuart Cowper
GALLERY: Perth hosts fan zones as Scotland kick off Euro 2024
Lewis Orr
Lamp post smash 'narrowly missed' Perth pub-goer
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2024 list
King's Birthday Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
2
Teenage boy playing trombone with protesters behind outside Perth Concert Hall
Young musicians in Perth protest against council music service cuts
Two people killed in Perthshire crash
Teen and man die at scene of two-car crash in Perthshire as driver arrested
Daniel Whyte
Perth thief snatched handbag from woman, 69, while she rested in city centre

Conversation