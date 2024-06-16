Blairgowrie women’s football team kicking off bright new chapter for Perthshire game

All eyes may have been on the Scotland squad in Germany this weekend.

But fans of the women’s game have been given something to celebrate closer to home.

Because a fledgling Perthshire side is about to take its first steps in competitive football after being accepted into the official leagues.

The move is a major milestone for the Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Club’s women’s team.

And it follows years of dedicated support from local volunteers, helpers, parents and the players themselves.

Sandy Thomson, chairman of the Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Club trustees, says it’s a big moment for the club and the community.

“It’s a great thing for local players,” he said.

“It means the girls coming up through our ranks won’t have to give up, or go and play for another club.

“And the games will bring visitors to the town.

“We really hope the locals will get behind the team.”

Momentous day for Blairgowrie and women’s football

Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Club was formed in 2011 to promote youth football in the area.

It evolved out of the old Davie Park Sports Association which had filled a similar role since the 1980s.

It now includes Blairgowrie Juniors, Balmoral and Rattray Amateurs, plus nine kids/youth boys’ teams along with two girls’ kids’ teams.

The girls section was launched in 2017. It offers popular fun fours and five, seven and 11-a-side football sessions to around 100 girls.

The women’s side has 18 players at the moment.

Some have come up through the ranks. Others have moved to Blairgowrie and Rattray more recently. And some have been persuaded to join from other teams.

Sandy says the players are looking forward to their first league matches when the SWPL season kicks off in a few weeks time.

“They’re training every week and they’ve been playing in friendlies in preparation for the league games starting in August,” he said.

“This is a momentous day for the club, the town and women’s football in general”