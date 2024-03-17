Dundee’s The Tayberry enjoys a ‘mythical’ reputation – but has its latest move come at a cost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s The Tayberry enjoys a ‘mythical’ reputation – but has its latest move come at a cost?

Food and drink writer Joanna Bremner visited The Tayberry following its reopening - is the Dundee fine-dining restaurant as good as everyone thinks?

The Tayberry in its new location at Tay Square in Dundee.
Does The Tayberry, newly reopened in Dundee, live up to its reputation? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Since I moved to Dundee, I have heard a great deal about The Tayberry restaurant.

Like a mythical beast lingering outside my eyeline, The Tayberry’s reputation has certainly preceded it.

Saddened by its closure before I could visit, I was delighted to hear about the venue’s reopening in Dundee’s city centre.

So would the venue on everyone’s lips live up to that sparkling reputation, or would it disappoint?

What is The Tayberry Dundee like inside?

At its new home in Tay Square, The Tayberry has a warm and sleek interior.

The rich plum colour of the walls is a theme throughout the venue, and immediately brings to mind a sense of class.

Gold fixtures gleam at us as my friend Cara and I are led to a table for two.

The new home of The Tayberry, Tay Square, Dundee.
The new home of The Tayberry, Tay Square, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

I often feel that lighting can make or break a venue, and a lack of modern lighting can severely date a restaurant.

However, an elegant lighting fixture above the dining area immediately caught my attention.

The menu, once we got into it, was no less impressive.

Bread and butter – without the boring

The Tayberry Seasons Menu is palate-pleasing sensation, showcasing the skills of those in the kitchen without coming across esoteric.

We went for the 4-course option, £49 per person. Not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, though there is a less expensive pre-theatre menu as well for those with smaller appetites.

After a busy day of work, though, Cara and I were ready to tuck in to a large selection.

We are served bread and butter first off – you might immediately think: boring.

It was anything but.

The rosemary and thyme bread was sweet, and paired well with the sweet chilli butter.

These are daily changing according to the menu, but we were served the rosemary and thyme bread rolls with sweet chilli butter.

We both could have licked that butter bowl clean.

The butter was the perfect mixture of sweet and salty, with an accompanying sweet roll. The bread was too sweet for Cara, but it was excellent for me.

This menu on our The Tayberry review certainly isn’t suitable for those with a small appetite, as were were soon served the canapés – three a piece (£10 for us both).

The trio of canapés went down a treat at The Tayberry.
The trio of canapés went down a treat at The Tayberry.

The selection was a small chicken liver parfait cracker, an ox tongue fritter and a goats cheese parcel.

There was a little too much going on with the parfait for Cara, but personally, the sharp rhubarb topping was an inventive touch I thoroughly enjoyed.

The ox tongue was incredibly tender, and fell apart perfectly.

The goats cheese was refreshing and not too overpowering either.

How were the starters on our The Tayberry Dundee review?

I am not usually so far down a page when I get to discussing the starters on a review, but that is a testament to how much food they served us.

I went for the Scottish Confit Lamb belly (£14), while Cara chose the Arbroath Smokie (£14).

Cara’s Smokie was served with cannelloni, wasabi, beetroot and avocado. These were in saucy dollops around the dish.

The flavours worked well on the plate and the presentation of the smokie inside a crispy cannelloni was ingenious.

The Arbroath Smokie at The Tayberry Dundee.

My lamb was served with delicious barley, radish slices, spiced carrot dollops and crowdie cheese.

There was a perfect crispy edge to the lamb, while it was tender in the centre. It was difficult to bring myself to share even a forkful with my date.

Scottish confit lamb belly at The Tayberry wowed Joanna on her review.

In between our starter and main, the staff served us the intermediate course. Sadly this wasn’t much to write home about, though it was memorable.

A madras curry and carrot soup, it had a very interesting frothy, mousse-like texture. This had a nice flavour to it, though I couldn’t get past the odd texture. Cara, though, polished this off in about three spoons.

It was at this point that we noted, with surprise, how quiet the venue was for after 7pm on a Friday night.

Is Chateaubriand worth the price tag?

For our main dish, Cara and I chose the Himalayan salt aged Chateaubriand (a £20 supplement) for two.

The accompanying pepper sauce had an excellent kick, far better than other bland, mild sauces I have had with steak.

The crisped veg topping was a lovely touch, and added a good variety in texture.

A recent mushroom convert, I enjoyed that the mushrooms with our Chateaubriand had bite to them and weren’t too soft.

Chateaubriand from The Tayberry in Dundee.
Chateaubriand was worth the price tag at The Tayberry, Dundee.

The mash, though, let the dish down just a little for the both of us. I would have liked it a little creamier.

The meat itself was exceptionally tender, and cooked well. There was a lot of flavour and crisp to the edge of the fillet.

When we – eventually – made it through our main, we were absolutely stuffed and couldn’t even look at the dessert menu.

The verdict

I am not a fan of overly elegant dining where flavour is compromised for presentation – luckily, The Tayberry was no such place.

We adored every dish we had, with highlights including Scottish confit lamb belly and of course the Chateaubriand.

Our only negatives would be the lack of atmosphere due to it being surprisingly quiet for a Friday night. Perhaps people aren’t aware that such a gem is tucked away inside the city square.

Also, some of the music – like Canter by Gerry Cinnamon with its colourful lyrics – didn’t seem well-suited to the venue either.

The service was great, with friendly attentive staff keen to make sure we had everything we needed.

Information

Address: 11 Tay Square, Dundee DD1 1PB

T: 01382 472221

W: https://thetayberry.co.uk/

Price: £124 for bread and butter, two canapes, two starters, two intermediate courses, two mains and two soft drinks.

Scores:

Food: 4.5

Service: 4.5

Surroundings: 5

