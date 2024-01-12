Former Broughty Ferry restaurant moving into Dundee city centre site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Broughty Ferry restaurant moving into Dundee city centre site

The Tayberry is taking over the old Tipsy Goat unit on Tay Square.

By Chloe Burrell
The former Tipsy Goat Unit on Tay Square in Dundee.
The Tayberry is moving into the former Tipsy Goat unit on Tay Square. Image: Google Street View

A former Broughty Ferry restaurant is moving into a new site in Dundee city centre.

The Tayberry opened on Brook Street in the Ferry in 2015.

But owner Adam Newth decided to step away from the site last year, handing it over to 2014 MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and his wife.

It has since reopened as Sandbanks Brasserie.

Now, The Tayberry has confirmed it is moving into the former Tipsy Goat unit on Tay Square.

A post on Facebook said: “We have had a lot of messages asking, where is our new location?

The Tayberry was formerly in Broughty Ferry.
The Tayberry was formerly in Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid

“Well, I can now say our new home is No11 Tay Square, Dundee.

“It’s an ideal location for a pre-theatre meal or pre-theatre drinks in close proximity to the Dundee Rep Theatre and the Dundee Contemporary Arts centre.”

An opening date has not yet been confirmed.

Customers have reacted with delight at the announcement.

The Tayberry moving to ‘great location’ at new Dundee city centre site

One person said: “Great to see good professional people taking over this prime location, looking forward to visiting.”

Another wrote: “Great location.”

The Tipsy Goat – owned by Jimmy Marr – only opened on Tay Square in November 2022, following the closure of nearby The Caird.

It announced it was closing just before New Year, with a post saying: “A huge heartfelt thank you to all our guests that chose The Tipsy Goat and supported us during what has been a very tricky time for us all.

“We hope you enjoyed your time with us as much as we enjoyed welcoming you.

“We and our staff (who have been redeployed) would love to see you at one of our other venues and look forward to exciting new opportunities coming in the new year.”

