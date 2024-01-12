Former Broughty Ferry restaurant moving into Dundee city centre site

A former Broughty Ferry restaurant is moving into a new site in Dundee city centre.

The Tayberry opened on Brook Street in the Ferry in 2015.

But owner Adam Newth decided to step away from the site last year, handing it over to 2014 MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and his wife.

It has since reopened as Sandbanks Brasserie.

Now, The Tayberry has confirmed it is moving into the former Tipsy Goat unit on Tay Square.

A post on Facebook said: “We have had a lot of messages asking, where is our new location?

“Well, I can now say our new home is No11 Tay Square, Dundee.

“It’s an ideal location for a pre-theatre meal or pre-theatre drinks in close proximity to the Dundee Rep Theatre and the Dundee Contemporary Arts centre.”

An opening date has not yet been confirmed.

Customers have reacted with delight at the announcement.

The Tayberry moving to ‘great location’ at new Dundee city centre site

One person said: “Great to see good professional people taking over this prime location, looking forward to visiting.”

Another wrote: “Great location.”

The Tipsy Goat – owned by Jimmy Marr – only opened on Tay Square in November 2022, following the closure of nearby The Caird.

It announced it was closing just before New Year, with a post saying: “A huge heartfelt thank you to all our guests that chose The Tipsy Goat and supported us during what has been a very tricky time for us all.

“We hope you enjoyed your time with us as much as we enjoyed welcoming you.

“We and our staff (who have been redeployed) would love to see you at one of our other venues and look forward to exciting new opportunities coming in the new year.”