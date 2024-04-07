Craobh in Crieff wows with quirky Irn-Bru beef dish and lots more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craobh in Crieff wows with quirky Irn-Bru beef dish and lots more

Isla Glen finds out why Craobh (pronounced Kroov) in Crieff is so highly rated.

Craobh in Crieff deserves its popular status with locals, says food reviewer Isla Glen.
By Isla Glen

They say a tree is known by its fruit and if that’s the case, Craobh is another of Perthshire’s champion trees – though this one comes bearing the fruit of outstanding food.

The Crieff restaurant, which is pronounced Kroov and translates to tree in Gaelic, boasts five stars on TripAdvisor and 4.8 stars on Google reviews.

It’s a firm favourite amongst locals and it’s not hard to see why.

What is Craobh (Kroov) like?

Tucked away at the end of James Square, Craobh puts an international spin on Scottish dishes.

It is a dog friendly venue and is happy to welcome furry friends that abide by the three bark rule (three loud barks and they’re out).

Craobh exterior.

There is plenty of free parking close to the restaurant, as well as a few spaces outside.

My partner Joe and I headed down on a Saturday night for a 5pm reservation and received a friendly welcome.

Craobh strikes the balance between being a bright brunch spot and providing elegant evening meals. While it may be modest in size, the restaurant is a cosy space with quaint decor.

Irn-Bru beef at Craobh set the bar high

While I sipped my coke zero (£3) and Joe enjoyed feeling like Kendall Roy with his Voss sparkling water (£3.50), we awaited our starters.

They came swiftly and we were instantly impressed by how well presented they were.

Crispy Scottish beef with an Irn-Bru and chilli glaze.

I ordered the crispy Scottish beef with an Irn-Bru and chilli glaze (£9.50), which set the bar high for the rest of our meal.

It was the Irn-Bru and chilli glaze that attracted me to the dish and it proved to be sweet but tangy, carrying a subtle heat.

This complemented the beef, which was succulent and soft. My salad was fresh, flavourful and brought the dish together.

Grilled goats cheese, bang cucumber salad with toasted almonds.

Joe opted for the grilled goats cheese, bang cucumber salad with toasted almonds (£8.50).

Not only was the presentation meticulous, the dish packed a punch when it came to flavour.

The cheese was was rich and creamy, elevated by smoky and nutty notes.

When coupled with the cucumber salad, there was a refreshing balance against the tangy nature of the cheese.

‘Beautifully tender’ lamb

As our meal coincided with Easter weekend, the roast rump of lamb with petite ratatouille, mash potato and jus (£20) was the obvious selection.

Roast rump of lamb with petite ratatouille, mash potato and jus.

The lamb was cooked medium rare, which our server checked was suitable, and was beautifully tender.

My mash potato was smooth and velvety, soaking up the flavours of the tomato and jus.

It paired well with the ratatouille, which provided a soft medley of vegetables.

I’m a huge fan of lamb and although I prefer it with mint sauce, it was interesting to try a new combination.

Highland venison, black pudding, roast carrot puree and fondant potato with red wine jus.

Joe chose the Highland venison, black pudding, roast carrot puree and fondant potato with red wine jus (£21).

The venison was also cooked medium rare and was easy to cut through. Its earthy flavour was bolstered by the sweetness of the carrot puree and richness of the black pudding.

The dish – a textural delight – was tied together with the depth of the jus.

Both mains were beautifully presented, maintaining that high standard aesthetically and in taste.

Every bite was pure bliss

For our sweets, Joe ordered the sticky toffee pudding with ice cream (£7.75).

Sticky toffee pudding with ice cream.

It’s a classic, best kept simple, and that’s what Craobh excelled at.

The sponge was moist, infused with the sweetness of the toffee sauce, and melted in your mouth.

When coupled with the buttery, rich and gooey sauce and the smooth, deluxe ice cream, this dessert became one of the best sticky toffee puddings we’ve tried recently.

As Joe put it, you could taste the quality.

Dark chocolate pave, salted caramel ice cream and toffee sauce.

I selected the dark chocolate pave, salted caramel ice cream and toffee sauce (£8), which was something I had never heard of before.

The servers were more than happy to tell me how to pronounce it (pa-vay) and shared it was one of their favourite items on the menu.

Pave is comparable to ganache and mousse, but denser. It’s a thick spoonful, creamy and rich with chocolatey notes.

The texture is smooth and luxurious, heightened by the salted caramel ice cream, fresh raspberries and scatterings of crunchy honeycomb.

Dark chocolate and salted caramel is (and remains) one of my favourite combinations.

This was one of the best desserts I’ve ever had – every bite was pure bliss.

The verdict

Craobh impressed us from start to finish, with faultless food and an intimate dining experience.

Every dish we had was outstanding and had the service to match it.

The waiting staff were polite, attentive and made sure to check back on us regularly to make sure the food was to our liking.

We loved trying the unique combinations and can see why the restaurant has such high ratings.

I will certainly be back to try the cocktails, sample the lunch menu and relive the luxury of my dessert.

Craobh interior.

Information

Address: 26 James Square, Crieff, PH7 3EY

Tel: 01764 650762

Website: https://craobhrestaurant.com/

Price: £81.25 for two soft drinks, two starters, two mains and two desserts.

Disabled access: No

Dog friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Surrounding: 4/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

