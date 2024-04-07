Craobh in Crieff wows with quirky Irn-Bru beef dish and lots more

They say a tree is known by its fruit and if that’s the case, Craobh is another of Perthshire’s champion trees – though this one comes bearing the fruit of outstanding food.

The Crieff restaurant, which is pronounced Kroov and translates to tree in Gaelic, boasts five stars on TripAdvisor and 4.8 stars on Google reviews.

It’s a firm favourite amongst locals and it’s not hard to see why.

What is Craobh (Kroov) like?

Tucked away at the end of James Square, Craobh puts an international spin on Scottish dishes.

It is a dog friendly venue and is happy to welcome furry friends that abide by the three bark rule (three loud barks and they’re out).

There is plenty of free parking close to the restaurant, as well as a few spaces outside.

My partner Joe and I headed down on a Saturday night for a 5pm reservation and received a friendly welcome.

Craobh strikes the balance between being a bright brunch spot and providing elegant evening meals. While it may be modest in size, the restaurant is a cosy space with quaint decor.

Irn-Bru beef at Craobh set the bar high

While I sipped my coke zero (£3) and Joe enjoyed feeling like Kendall Roy with his Voss sparkling water (£3.50), we awaited our starters.

They came swiftly and we were instantly impressed by how well presented they were.

I ordered the crispy Scottish beef with an Irn-Bru and chilli glaze (£9.50), which set the bar high for the rest of our meal.

It was the Irn-Bru and chilli glaze that attracted me to the dish and it proved to be sweet but tangy, carrying a subtle heat.

This complemented the beef, which was succulent and soft. My salad was fresh, flavourful and brought the dish together.

Joe opted for the grilled goats cheese, bang cucumber salad with toasted almonds (£8.50).

Not only was the presentation meticulous, the dish packed a punch when it came to flavour.

The cheese was was rich and creamy, elevated by smoky and nutty notes.

When coupled with the cucumber salad, there was a refreshing balance against the tangy nature of the cheese.

‘Beautifully tender’ lamb

As our meal coincided with Easter weekend, the roast rump of lamb with petite ratatouille, mash potato and jus (£20) was the obvious selection.

The lamb was cooked medium rare, which our server checked was suitable, and was beautifully tender.

My mash potato was smooth and velvety, soaking up the flavours of the tomato and jus.

It paired well with the ratatouille, which provided a soft medley of vegetables.

I’m a huge fan of lamb and although I prefer it with mint sauce, it was interesting to try a new combination.

Joe chose the Highland venison, black pudding, roast carrot puree and fondant potato with red wine jus (£21).

The venison was also cooked medium rare and was easy to cut through. Its earthy flavour was bolstered by the sweetness of the carrot puree and richness of the black pudding.

The dish – a textural delight – was tied together with the depth of the jus.

Both mains were beautifully presented, maintaining that high standard aesthetically and in taste.

Every bite was pure bliss

For our sweets, Joe ordered the sticky toffee pudding with ice cream (£7.75).

It’s a classic, best kept simple, and that’s what Craobh excelled at.

The sponge was moist, infused with the sweetness of the toffee sauce, and melted in your mouth.

When coupled with the buttery, rich and gooey sauce and the smooth, deluxe ice cream, this dessert became one of the best sticky toffee puddings we’ve tried recently.

As Joe put it, you could taste the quality.

I selected the dark chocolate pave, salted caramel ice cream and toffee sauce (£8), which was something I had never heard of before.

The servers were more than happy to tell me how to pronounce it (pa-vay) and shared it was one of their favourite items on the menu.

Pave is comparable to ganache and mousse, but denser. It’s a thick spoonful, creamy and rich with chocolatey notes.

The texture is smooth and luxurious, heightened by the salted caramel ice cream, fresh raspberries and scatterings of crunchy honeycomb.

Dark chocolate and salted caramel is (and remains) one of my favourite combinations.

This was one of the best desserts I’ve ever had – every bite was pure bliss.

The verdict

Craobh impressed us from start to finish, with faultless food and an intimate dining experience.

Every dish we had was outstanding and had the service to match it.

The waiting staff were polite, attentive and made sure to check back on us regularly to make sure the food was to our liking.

We loved trying the unique combinations and can see why the restaurant has such high ratings.

I will certainly be back to try the cocktails, sample the lunch menu and relive the luxury of my dessert.

Information

Address: 26 James Square, Crieff, PH7 3EY

Tel: 01764 650762

Website: https://craobhrestaurant.com/

Price: £81.25 for two soft drinks, two starters, two mains and two desserts.

Disabled access: No

Dog friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Surrounding: 4/5

