Powmill Milk Bar in Kinross: I agree with TripAdvisor reviewer who said: ‘You don’t know what you’re missing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink Restaurant Reviews

Powmill Milk Bar in Kinross: I agree with TripAdvisor reviewer who said: ‘You don’t know what you’re missing’

From the welcoming atmosphere to the delicious food, the milk bar is a hidden gem, perfect for enjoying a spot of lunch, grabbing a milkshake or indulging in a sweet treat.

Jammie Dodger milkshake with carrot cake and millionaires shortbread Powmill at Milk Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Jammie Dodger milkshake with carrot cake and millionaires shortbread Powmill at Milk Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

There is something so intriguing about a restaurant, such as Powmill Milk Bar, with contrasting reviews.

How can a venue have a glowing review praising the cakes, but another saying “give it a miss” in the same month?

However, after visiting Powmill Milk Bar, I agree with the TripAdvisor user who said: “If you’ve never visited the Milk Bar you don’t know what you’re missing.”

Interior of the restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Powmill Milk Bar is ‘cosy’ and ‘relaxed’

Located in Powmill, a small Kinross-shire village near Rumbling Bridge, the restaurant offers a range of milkshakes and sweet treats.

It’s an ideal spot for lunch or breakfast. The menu includes soup, sandwiches, jacket potatoes, paninis, four vegan options and plenty for children.

The venue is wheelchair accessible, with a ramp leading up to the door. It’s also dog friendly, with treats on offer for furry friends.

Other bonuses include free Wi-Fi and ample parking.

Powmill Milk Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As I entered with my partner Joe, a chalk board gave us instructions to find a table, decide what we wanted then order at the counter.

It was a busy Saturday afternoon and we were lucky to find a find a table in the corner that hadn’t been cleared yet. We didn’t mind as it was obvious the staff were swamped.

Powmill Milk Bar exudes a cosy and relaxed atmosphere.

One of the standout features is the unhurried pace it affords customers.

You can take your time with the menu and spend as long as you like deciding which of the mouth-watering cakes you want to order.

Coffee being poured. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Scotsman panini ‘stole the spotlight’

Between us we ordered three items from the lunch menu, a shake, a drink and a dessert each.

The service at Powmill Milk Bar is truly exceptional.

As soon as I approached the counter, I was greeted with a smile and asked how I was.

The staff member was incredibly helpful, providing us with plenty of cutlery and a glass for Joe’s bottled orange juice (£2.45). She anticipated our needs, offering an extra knife to make slicing my traybake easier.

After placing my order, I returned to the our table with our desserts and eagerly awaited the main course.

Jammie Dodger milkshake. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In less than five minutes, my Jammie Dodger milkshake (£4.75) arrived.

Ordering a milkshake was number one priority – as you would expect when visiting a milk bar – and other options included Oreo, Biscoff, chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, banana and more.

With generous chunks of biscuit dispersed throughout, each sip offered vanilla and raspberry flavours, mimicking the iconic Jammie Dodger.

What impressed me the most was the consistency of the milkshake, which struck the perfect balance – neither too thick or too thin.

One common pitfall with milkshakes is an overwhelming sweetness, but this one was perfectly balanced.

Irresistible loaded nachos hit the spot

The kitchen was very efficient and our main dishes arrived in less than 15 minutes.

Joe and I kicked off our meal by sharing the nachos (£7.25), which came loaded with cheese, chicken, salsa and guacamole.

The presentation was appealing, with a generous helping of each condiment.

Nachos. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

While I’ve never been a fan of guacamole, this one was so delicious I couldn’t resist scooping it onto every nacho. It was creamy, smooth and fresh.

However, the chicken was a let-down as it was somewhat dry. Initially, the cheese was melted to perfection. As we took a break to try our other dishes, it did harden and become a little rubbery.

Despite this, the portion size was ideal for sharing and the crunch of the salty crisps was paired perfectly with the tang of the salsa and the cool nature of the sour cream.

Scotsman panini. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Scotsman (£10.95) stole the spotlight.

My panini was soft and toasted to perfection, loaded with a mild yet rich haggis that married the melted cheese perfectly. The haggis was hearty and moist, with a peppery flavour.

Every bite was a delight.

The dish was presented beautifully, with a large helping of chips arranged in a basket, invitingly crispy and golden. Inside, they were tender and fluffy.

A large pot of creamy coleslaw and a colourful salad added a refreshing element to the plate.

Although the dish was on the pricier side, it was unquestionably worth it and the highlight of our experience.

Fish finger sandwich. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Joe opted for the fish finger sandwich (£9.95) with white bread.

The fish itself was tender and flaky, complimented by its crispy outer coating, creating a satisfying contrast of textures with eat bite.

The bread, fresh and soft, provided a substantial base with its thick slices.

However, there was a slight disappointment as the sandwich arrived without the tartare sauce – which was promised on the menu – leaving it dry.

Fortunately, there were packets on our table that we were welcome to.

How were the desserts on our Powmill Milk Bar review?

For our final course, Joe enjoyed the carrot cake which was a bargain for its quality, priced at only £2.95.

Carrot cake. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The attention to detail in the decor was evident, with a small carrot piped on top of the icing. It was a lovely touch that showcased the extra effort put into presentation.

The icing itself was just right, not too overbearing, while the cake itself was moist, spiced flawlessly and had the perfect ratio of cake to carrot.

My millionaires shortbread was another steal, priced the same as the carrot cake at £2.95.

Millionaires shortbread. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The caramel was irresistibly gooey and sweet, generously filling each bite and oozing out the sides. Beneath it, the crumbly yet buttery base provided a solid foundation for the goldmine it carried.

Once again, the presentation was on point and the portion size offered excellent value for its price.

The verdict

Powmill Milk Bar is a family-run business worth supporting, with superb service and excellent food.

As soon as the rush died down, there were three members of staff clearing tables and checking on every customer. When we left, staff thanked us for coming in.

Although the nachos fell short, our other dishes were outstanding and great value for money.

From the welcoming atmosphere to the delicious food, the milk bar is a hidden gem, perfect for enjoying a spot of lunch, grabbing a milkshake or indulging in a sweet treat.

Dogs at Powmill Milk Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Information

Address: Rumbling Bridge, Powmill, Kinross, KY13 0QP

Tel: 01577 840376

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thepowmillmilkbar

Price: £41.25 for a drink, a milkshake, three lunch menu items and two desserts

Scores:

Food: 4/5
Service: 5/5
Surrounding: 4/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

More from Restaurant Reviews

Post Thumbnail
Restaurant review: 18 at The Rusacks in St Andrews hits a hole in one
The Asian meets Spanish tapas dishes we tried on our review at Black Mamba, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Is Black Mamba Dundee's 'quirky' Asian and Spanish tapas combo a success?
I couldn't eat more than a few bites of my Piperdam Prawn Cocktail at Piperdam Leisure Resort, Angus. But how was the rest of menu? Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Piperdam Leisure Resort restaurant: What did I think of worst reviewed restaurant in Angus?
5
Food at Shimla Dining Inn in Perth.
Restaurant review: Warm up this winter with Nepalese cuisine at Shimla Dining Inn in…
Aberdeen Angus burger with chips. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Elegant Scottish dining at The Adamson Hotel in Crossford
Steak tacos at Kirklands Hotel, Kinross.
Restaurant review: Varied menu at The Kirklands Hotel is risky, but sometimes pays off
Food from Indos in Broughty Ferry.
Restaurant review: Well-loved Broughty Ferry local Indos doesn't disappoint
Food from the Bridgeview Restaurant.
Restaurant review: Fresh, local food, great service and brunch with a view at Bridgeview…
Food from Roma Ristorante in Perth.
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the goal at Roma Ristorante in Perth
The Ardler Tavern.
Restaurant review: The Ardler Tavern was welcoming during storm

Conversation