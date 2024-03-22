Rural Angus road shut after crash near Newtyle

A rural Angus road has been shut after a crash.

The one-vehicle collision happened on the B954 near Newtyle at around 2.15pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said: “Road closures are in place at Auchterhouse and Lundie.

“Drivers should use an alternative route, and people should avoid the area to allow emergency services access.”

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We received the call from the Scottish Ambulance Service at 2.15pm

“Two appliances attended the scene on the B954 near Newtyle.

“We left the scene at 2.51pm.”