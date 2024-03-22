Raith legend in court accused of attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Raith legend in court accused of attempted murder

Peter Hetherston appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

By David Meikle, Pressteam
Hetherston appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
Hetherston appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

A Raith Rovers football legend has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an alleged incident in a pub.

Peter Hetherston, who played for Raith Rovers, Aberdeen and Falkirk, was arrested after police attended the venue in Bellshill, Lanarkshire.

The 59-year-old has now appeared in private on a petition at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

The ex-midfielder faces one charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.

He is accused of a further charge of assault.

Hetherston, of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, made no plea and was released on bail by Sheriff Ross Macfarlane KC.

No date has been set for a future court appearance.

Raith Hall of Fame member

Hetherston, known as “Silky”, played more than 350 times during his 17-year senior  career.

He was a member of the Raith Rovers team which won the First Division in 1992/ 93 under Jimmy Nicoll and played more than 100 times in three years for Rovers.

He left for Aberdeen, missing the club’s Coca-Cola Cup triumph.

After he retired from playing, he had spells managing Raith Rovers for two years and Albion Rovers.

He was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

Hetherston featured in the 2001 film A Shot At Glory which also featured Godfather legend Robert Duvall and Rangers idol Ally McCoist.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Bus crash panic and steak thief
Dundee double rapist Daniel Robertson.
Dundee double rapist jailed for seven years
Alistair Hutton died in the workplace accident at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen.
Engineering firm fined after death of Tayside plumber at hospital site
Police liaison officers speak to Jane Barlow and Gavin Cheyne, on top of the defunct tanker.
Eco-warrior pensioner from Tayport forced oil firm to stop operations
Lulzim Musollari.
Cannabis mule caught with 22kg of drugs at Perth fined
Kevin Henderson.
Former chef from Dundee claimed £25k benefits by fraud
Terence Angus.
Perth revenge porn fiend's threat to spread explicit clip across social media
Hodgkins was given the prison warning at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Blairgowrie brute Clifford Hodgkins warned he faces 'significant' prison time
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Unfortunate blip' and promenade scrap
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.
Man to stand trial over Perthshire crash which killed young mum Rebecca Sivyer