Former Raith Rovers player denies attempted murder charge

A former Raith Rovers player is accused of the attempted murder of a man in a pub.

Peter Hetherston, 59, allegedly assaulted Charles Houston at The Joker in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, on July 2 2022.

The ex-Raith Rovers and Aberdeen midfielder is joined on the charge by Martin Hetherston, 56, and 31-year-old Lauren McGowan.

Court papers state the trio punched Mr Houston on the head which caused him to lose consciousness.

It is claimed that Mr Houston then fell to the ground and struck his head on the floor.

‘Danger of life’ allegation

The three are accused to have gone on to seize Mr Houston by the body and pulled him.

The charge states this was to his severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

Peter and Martin Hetherston, both of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, face a separate charge of an assault on Ian Mitchell at the same place and date.

It is claimed that they repeatedly punched him on the head and uttered threats to him.

All three pled not guilty on Wednesday at the High Court in Glasgow.

A trial was fixed for April next year.

