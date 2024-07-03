Former Raith Rovers player denies attempted murder charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Raith Rovers player denies attempted murder charge

Peter Hetherston, 59, is accused of assaulting Charles Houston at The Joker in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, on July 2 2022.

By Connor Gordon
Glasgow High Court
A former Raith Rovers player is accused of the attempted murder of a man in a pub.

Peter Hetherston, 59, allegedly assaulted Charles Houston at The Joker in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, on July 2 2022.

The ex-Raith Rovers and Aberdeen midfielder is joined on the charge by Martin Hetherston, 56, and 31-year-old Lauren McGowan.

Court papers state the trio punched Mr Houston on the head which caused him to lose consciousness.

It is claimed that Mr Houston then fell to the ground and struck his head on the floor.

‘Danger of life’ allegation

The three are accused to have gone on to seize Mr Houston by the body and pulled him.

The charge states this was to his severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

Peter and Martin Hetherston, both of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, face a separate charge of an assault on Ian Mitchell at the same place and date.

It is claimed that they repeatedly punched him on the head and uttered threats to him.

All three pled not guilty on Wednesday at the High Court in Glasgow.

A trial was fixed for April next year.

