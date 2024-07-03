STEVE FINAN: Does anyone know Dundee duo Chris Law and Stewart Hosie’s opinion on key local issues?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Does anyone know Dundee duo Chris Law and Stewart Hosie’s opinion on key local issues?

'Chris Law, if you’re re-elected, we need more action from you.'

Chris Law and Stewart Hosie in 2019 after being elected to Dundee West and Dundee East constituencies.
Chris Law and Stewart Hosie in 2019 after being elected to Dundee West and Dundee East constituencies. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

Dundee is about to elect its members of parliament.

I won’t tell anyone how to vote. I expect you made up your mind long ago and nothing any numpty says in a column will change that.

In any case, I tend to reserve my comments for local matters.

When the council elections come round, that’ll be different. I’ll name names, assess individual performances and apportion blame.

I’m sharpening my pencil in anticipation.

‘Remember where you came from’

But in this general election I urge every Dundonian, vote as you see fit. It is your right to do so.

To our new, or continuation, MP(s) – no matter who you are and what party you represent, I demand you remember where you came from.

Chris Law and Stewart Hosie disappeared down to Westminster five years ago and we barely heard from them again.

To be fair, they are far from the first MPs in Dundee’s history to do this.

Part of an MP’s job is to be visible and influential in their constituency.

Does anyone know Mr Law or Mr Hosie’s opinion on Judy Dobbie, the head of Dundee Leisure & Culture, getting a ridiculous seven grand pay rise amid the Olympia farce?

Judy Dobbie
Judy Dobbie. Image: Leisure and Culture, Dundee

Or their theory on whether the council is building a submarine or a school at the East End Campus?

No. Law and Hosie (who is standing down) apparently don’t care about local stuff.

Maybe they got comfy in Westminster’s Members’ Dining Room (where politicians can get a chargrilled ribeye steak & béarnaise sauce for a subsidised £9.19) and forgot all about Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery’s mince & bean pies.

‘Be part of Dundee life’

Chris Law, if you’re re-elected, we need more action from you.

At the University of Dundee hustings last week, when asked what you’d done for your constituency, you spoke of what the city council had done.

Couldn’t you think of anything you personally achieved? Neither could I.

Chris Law and Stewart Hosie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

You must act more like of a servant of Dundee.

Have opinions about your home patch and express those opinions. Be a part of Dundee life. Intervene.

Show that you know what’s going on.

Then, when you are down at parliament, fight for your town.

‘Forgotten city’

It is long past time Dundee was treated right.

We are Scotland’s forgotten city when it comes to investment, from both Holyrood and Westminster.

If Labour’s GB Energy firm (yes, I know the arguments, thanks) doesn’t come here that would be a travesty.

This multi-billion pound investment can’t be lost to another Scottish city.

Whoever the new MPs are, if those GB Energy jobs don’t come to Dundee, you’re getting the blame.

Steve Finan.

I don’t care if it’s not your party’s policy.

I expect you to get round a table with whoever is doing the deciding and point out this is nothing to do with party politics, it is just right and fair.

It’s Dundee’s turn, Dundee workers would be very good at this.

Speak, lobby, negotiate, persuade – whatever it takes.

Be Dundee first, not party first. Dundee gave you your job, you owe something in return.

Conversation