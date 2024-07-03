Perthshire residents without bus as Stagecoach withdraws service over ‘safety concerns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire residents without bus as Stagecoach withdraws service over ‘safety concerns’

Stagecoach have stopped serving The Grange near Errol due to overhanging branches, the latest problem with the new 39 service.

By Sean O'Neil
The 39 bus going past Kinfauns on the busy A90 dual carraigeway. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
A Perthshire community is without a bus service after Stagecoach removed services due to ‘safety concerns’ around overhanging branches.

Residents of The Grange near Errol were told on Monday evening the 39 bus would no longer serve the area due to excess foliage on the roadside.

The 39 is a newly introduced bus route in the Carse of Gowrie to replace the former 16 and X7 services, withdrawn by Stagecoach.

Since its introduction, following a campaign by The Courier and Carse of Gowrie residents to save the bus route, the service has been met with a number of complaints.

The latest reduction in service follows widespread anger over late and cancelled buses.

Residents ‘fed up’ with issues

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes has been collecting data to send to Stagecoach about the problems with the service.

On the latest issue, he told The Courier: “I was really disappointed to learn that Stagecoach will not serve Grange at the moment.

“Stagecoach tell me this is due to trees damaged by a lorry which are now blocking the route for their bus.

Carse of Gowrie Conservative councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Angus Forbes.

“I know the council have been contacted and I am chasing them to make sure this is resolved as quickly as possible.

“The people across the Carse of Gowrie are now really fed up with issues with the bus service, firstly the downgrade of the service, then constant delays and cancellations and now this diversion.

“I hope the council can get the trees dealt with very soon because I am concerned that people from Grange may not get to Errol on Thursday to vote.”

Council need to take action, say Stagecoach

The Courier understands the branches are now being dealt with by Perth and Kinross Council as a matter of urgency.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We have been contacted by Stagecoach regarding issues with overhanging tree branches affecting some local bus services in the Grange area.

