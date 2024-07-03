£1.25 million St Andrews house with jaw-dropping interior sells after just 12 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1.25 million St Andrews house with jaw-dropping interior sells after just 12 hours

The four bedroom B listed home on North Castle Street has been treated to a no-expense-spared renovation and has a stunning interior. Little wonder it went under offer just half a day after it came on the market.

By Jack McKeown
The house on North Castle Street is close to the waterfront. Image: Rettie.
A house in the centre of St Andrews was sold within 12 hours of going on the market.

The four-bedroom home on North Castle Street was snapped up for “significantly over” its £1.25 million asking price.

With Castle Sands and historic St Andrews Castle just a few steps away it enjoys a superb location.

The house dates from 1789 and would have been built on the site of a previous property.

In recent times it has been treated to a no-expense-spared overhaul and now has an exceptional interior.

The traditional exterior belies a striking modern interior. Image: Rettie.
The house has been given a dramatic overhaul. Image: Rettie.

Exposed stone walls, reclaimed timber, an elegant orangery and high end fixtures create a wonderful sanctuary within the heart of the Fife town.

Beyond its stone-built façade is a timber front door leading to an elegant hallway with parquet flooring.

The west facing living room benefits from the evening sun and has a wood burning stove as its focal point.

Glass roof and exposed stone walls

Perhaps the most show-stopping space is the dining room. A pitched glass roof and a bi-fold window opening to the garden make it a wonderful, light-filled part of the house. Exposed stone walls enhance its charm and character.

The dining room has a bi-fold window, glass roof, and exposed stone wall. Image: Rettie.
The bath is set against a backdrop of exposed stone. Image: Rettie.
The attic room has exposed beams. Image: Rettie.

Across the hallway, a beautifully appointed kitchen has stone worktops and a range cooker.

The principal bedroom has a freestanding bath set against a backdrop of exposed stone to create an indulgent retreat.

A spa-like wet room has a rainfall shower. There are two more bedrooms on the first floor. Meanwhile, the attic has another charming room with exposed timber beams that could be used as a fourth bedroom or a home office.

The dining room is a light-filled space. Image: Rettie.
The garden has been beautifully landscaped. Image: Rettie.

The east-facing garden has been beautifully landscaped and provides a serene escape from the bustle of North Castle Street.

Sandstone steps lead up from the lower level to a patio for dining and entertaining. An original stone wall surrounds the garden and provides a contrast to the modern landscaping.

Properties of this quality in a prime central St Andrews location don’t come on the market often. An offer on 43 North Castle Street was accepted a mere 12 hours after going on the market.

A spokesman for selling agent Rettie said it went for “significantly over” its £1.25 million price tag.

Elsewhere in Fife, a £2.2 million home has one of Scotland’s finest walled gardens.

 

43 North Castle Street was on sale with Rettie for offers over £1.25 million but is now under offer.

 

Conversation