£1.25 million St Andrews house with jaw-dropping interior sells after just 12 hours

A house in the centre of St Andrews was sold within 12 hours of going on the market.

The four-bedroom home on North Castle Street was snapped up for “significantly over” its £1.25 million asking price.

With Castle Sands and historic St Andrews Castle just a few steps away it enjoys a superb location.

The house dates from 1789 and would have been built on the site of a previous property.

In recent times it has been treated to a no-expense-spared overhaul and now has an exceptional interior.

Exposed stone walls, reclaimed timber, an elegant orangery and high end fixtures create a wonderful sanctuary within the heart of the Fife town.

Beyond its stone-built façade is a timber front door leading to an elegant hallway with parquet flooring.

The west facing living room benefits from the evening sun and has a wood burning stove as its focal point.

Glass roof and exposed stone walls

Perhaps the most show-stopping space is the dining room. A pitched glass roof and a bi-fold window opening to the garden make it a wonderful, light-filled part of the house. Exposed stone walls enhance its charm and character.

Across the hallway, a beautifully appointed kitchen has stone worktops and a range cooker.

The principal bedroom has a freestanding bath set against a backdrop of exposed stone to create an indulgent retreat.

A spa-like wet room has a rainfall shower. There are two more bedrooms on the first floor. Meanwhile, the attic has another charming room with exposed timber beams that could be used as a fourth bedroom or a home office.

The east-facing garden has been beautifully landscaped and provides a serene escape from the bustle of North Castle Street.

Sandstone steps lead up from the lower level to a patio for dining and entertaining. An original stone wall surrounds the garden and provides a contrast to the modern landscaping.

Properties of this quality in a prime central St Andrews location don’t come on the market often. An offer on 43 North Castle Street was accepted a mere 12 hours after going on the market.

A spokesman for selling agent Rettie said it went for “significantly over” its £1.25 million price tag.

