Lord Cameron meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv during show of support for Ukraine

Lord David Cameron has visited Ukraine following the Government’s announcement that it will commit to at least £3 billion a year in military support to the country.

The Foreign Secretary met with Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv, where he reiterated the UK’s “unequivocal support”, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

It comes after the Government’s commitment to spend at least 2.5% of GDP on defence.

In Kyiv, Lord Cameron announced that the UK’s donation of military equipment would include the provision of precision-guided bombs, and air defence missiles and equipment for 100 mobile air defence teams to enable Ukraine to shoot down Russia’s drones and missiles.

Russia has recently attacked Ukraine’s infrastructure (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

He also confirmed a £36 million package of support, including £20 million in new emergency funding following Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Speaking from Kyiv, Lord Cameron said Ukraine’s war with Russia is “the challenge of our generation”.

“Ukraine is fiercely defending itself against Russia’s illegal invasion, making a war Putin thought would last days, take years,” he said.

“But this war is the challenge of our generation and Ukraine cannot fight it alone.

“We must all step up to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to win.

“Through our multi-year military funding, weapons provision and vital support to protect and repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the UK is standing with Ukraine and we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”