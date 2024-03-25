Man exposed himself to wrong-way driver in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man exposed himself to wrong-way driver in Dunfermline

Krzystofer Tomes was caught carrying out an identical driving crime weeks later - while over the drink-drive limit.

By Jamie McKenzie
Tomes took exception to the man going the wrong way down Guildhall Street in Dunfermline: Image: DC Thomson.
Tomes took exception to the man going the wrong way down Guildhall Street in Dunfermline: Image: DC Thomson.

A man exposed himself to a driver who went the wrong way down a one-way street in Dunfermline because he was being ‘disrespectful’ – then later drove into oncoming traffic himself while six times the drink-drive limit.

Krzystofer Tomes, 41, previously pled guilty to drink-driving (138mcg/22), dangerous driving and driving without insurance in the Bothwell Street area of the city in the early hours of January 1 last year.

He also admitted intentionally exposing his penis and buttocks to two people in a car in Guildhall Street and vandalising their car with a plastic ball thrower on November 1 2022.

Tomes appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court from custody for sentencing.

Wrong-way offence

The court heard Tomes had been driving a Kia Sportage on St Leonards Street and was unable to exit a roundabout due to a road closure.

Police were directing traffic round the roundabout and back on the other side of the dual carriageway.

Instead, Tomes performed a three-point turn on the roundabout and exited onto St Leonards Street so he was travelling towards oncoming traffic.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said police in a marked car with flashing lights followed and when Tomes pulled over, noted a strong smell of alcohol and his slurred speech.

His driving also caused two vehicles to follow him the wrong way and forced others coming in the opposite direction to slow down.

Sat on bonnet bottomless

The fiscal depute said that two months earlier, a 21-year-old male car driver and 18-year-old female passenger – both strangers to Tomes – were driving to a takeaway in Guildhall Street to collect a food order.

The man was looking for a place to reverse after wrongly entering a one-way street.

He noticed Tomes run towards his vehicle with a plastic ball thrower.

The fiscal said: “As he approached the vehicle, he raised (the thrower) above his head and started hitting the bonnet several times until it broke.

“This caused him to become more aggressive.

Guildhall Street, Dunfermline
The bizarre behaviour happened on Guildhall Street, Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.

“He has proceeded to move towards the off-side front window and make gestures towards the witnesses.

“Due to the erratic behaviour the witness was taking photos to show the police.

“The accused realised this and removed his penis from his trousers and touched himself in front of both witnesses.

“He returned to the front of the vehicle, exposed his buttocks and proceeded to sit on the bonnet with his bottom showing”.

In reply to being cautioned and charged by police, Tomes said: “The driver was going up the street the wrong way”.

‘Disrespect’

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist referred to a social work report in which her first offender client, of Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline, said he has limited recollection of his driving offences and has a need to address his alcohol issues.

Ms Buist said Tomes was walking with his partner, a small child and a dog, at the time of the incident in Guildhall Street.

“The vehicle that’s described, he felt drove far too close to them and in a one-way street going the wrong direction, rather ironically, and he took exception to that.

“His position is he wanted to get the driver’s attention and tell them what was wrong with his driving.

“Mr Tomes is really someone who does not have much English”.

She said Tomes, assisted by a Polish interpreter in court, needs help to converse at a much more basic level.

Ms Buist said her client does not think alcohol would have been involved in that incident, given he was with a child, but accepts “it’s a possibility that it was”.

She said: “His position, in essence, is he felt the driver behaved disrespectfully towards the pedestrians and that he behaved disrespectfully in turn towards the driver of the car”.

In relation to the drink and danger driving offences Sheriff Wyllie Robertson jailed Tomes for six months, backdated to February 22, and banned him from driving for two years.

On all other matters Tomes was admonished.

There was not deemed to be a sexual element to the exposure.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The fatal accident happened at Oilfast, near Forfar.
Dundee-based mechanic crushed to death under lorry near Forfar, inquiry hears
The bottle was thrown in the direction of Sheriff Wyllie Robertson.
Fife offender downed contents of plastic bottle then launched it at sheriff 
Kenneth Bond stayed in his campervan outside Perth police station.
Fife paedophile caught breaking court order after walking into Perth police station to ask…
Humza Hussain.
Arbroath pedestrian left with eight broken bones and punctured lung after collision
Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crooked Angus hotel boss faces £500k confiscation bid
Liam Thornber
Perthshire roofer caught with child abuse videos on his mobile
Whyte appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Cowdenbeath man jailed for trying to strike 15-year-old with knife
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Bus crash panic and steak thief
Hetherston appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court.
Raith legend in court accused of attempted murder
Dundee double rapist Daniel Robertson.
Dundee double rapist jailed for seven years