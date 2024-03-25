Glencadam Distillery on course to toast bicentenary year with opening of new Brechin visitor centre

Work to create a stunning new visitor centre and VIP suite at Glencadam Distillery in Brechin is well underway.

The Angus distillery dates back to 1825 and is one of Scotland’s oldest.

And owners Angus Dundee Distillers have released images of how the new attraction will look.

Its opening is scheduled for the distillery’s 200th anniversary.

The visitor centre will pay homage to the rich heritage of Glencadam and its surroundings.

It will feature retail space and tasting rooms.

There will also be a whisky lounge, café and function suite for corporate hospitality and private hire.

Water wheel re-installed at Glencadam Distillery

Architectural landmarks of the distillery are also set to be reimagined as part of the construction.

Those include the distinctive pagoda roofs, reinterpreting the distillery’s ‘Doig ventilators’ as skylights for the visitor centre.

In 2021, Glencadam re-installed a working water wheel in the heart of the distillery.

It was restored in a nod to the original whisky-making process, which was powered by Barrie’s Burn.

Immersive experience

Project manager Gary Milligan said: “Much work has gone into developing plans to craft an immersive visitor experience suited to both our historic distillery and the vibrant community which surrounds it.

“Blending tradition with modernity, a stone facade will wrap around the two-floor visitor centre, complementing the existing distillery buildings while adding a contemporary feel, with enhanced amenities to elevate the overall visitor experience.”

Glencadam handcrafts single malt whisky in a process that’s remained unchanged for almost 200 years.

An opening in summer 2025 is planned.

There will be no impact on whisky production at Glencadam during the construction period.

Angus Dundee Distillers posted a pre-tax profit of £31.3 million in strong financial results for 2023.

Turnover rose almost 15% to more than £81m.

The firm also produces Tomintoul single malt in Speyside.

And in December it announced the launch of a new multi-million pound project in China.

It plans to develop a distillery and visitor centre in the popular Chun’an region tourist destination of Thousand Island Lake.