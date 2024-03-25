Glencadam Distillery on course to toast bicentenary year with opening of new Brechin visitor centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glencadam Distillery on course to toast bicentenary year with opening of new Brechin visitor centre

Glencadam at Brechin dates back to 1825 and is one of Scotland's oldest whisky distilleries.

By Graham Brown
How the new Brechin visitor centre will look. Image: Glencadam Distillery
How the new Brechin visitor centre will look. Image: Glencadam Distillery

Work to create a stunning new visitor centre and VIP suite at Glencadam Distillery in Brechin is well underway.

The Angus distillery dates back to 1825 and is one of Scotland’s oldest.

And owners Angus Dundee Distillers have released images of how the new attraction will look.

Its opening is scheduled for the distillery’s 200th anniversary.

The visitor centre will pay homage to the rich heritage of Glencadam and its surroundings.

It will feature retail space and tasting rooms.

There will also be a whisky lounge, café and function suite for corporate hospitality and private hire.

Water wheel re-installed at Glencadam Distillery

Architectural landmarks of the distillery are also set to be reimagined as part of the construction.

Those include the distinctive pagoda roofs, reinterpreting the distillery’s ‘Doig ventilators’ as skylights for the visitor centre.

Glencadam Distillery visitor centre in Brechin.
The Brechin attraction is scheduled to open in summer 2025. Imager: Glencadam Distillery

In 2021, Glencadam re-installed a working water wheel in the heart of the distillery.

It was restored in a nod to the original whisky-making process, which was powered by Barrie’s Burn.

Immersive experience

Project manager Gary Milligan said: “Much work has gone into developing plans to craft an immersive visitor experience suited to both our historic distillery and the vibrant community which surrounds it.

“Blending tradition with modernity, a stone facade will wrap around the two-floor visitor centre, complementing the existing distillery buildings while adding a contemporary feel, with enhanced amenities to elevate the overall visitor experience.”

Glencadam handcrafts single malt whisky in a process that’s remained unchanged for almost 200 years.

An opening in summer 2025 is planned.

Whisky casks at Glencadam Distiller in Brechin.
Glencadam Distillery in Brechin. Image: Supplied

There will be no impact on whisky production at Glencadam during the construction period.

Angus Dundee Distillers posted a pre-tax profit of £31.3 million in strong financial results for 2023.

Turnover rose almost 15% to more than £81m.

The firm also produces Tomintoul single malt in Speyside.

And in December it announced the launch of a new multi-million pound project in China.

It plans to develop a distillery and visitor centre in the popular Chun’an region tourist destination of Thousand Island Lake.

