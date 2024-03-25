Dundee-based mechanic crushed to death under lorry near Forfar, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee-based mechanic crushed to death under lorry near Forfar, inquiry hears

A sheriff has reported back after a fatal accident inquiry into the death of experienced mechanic Gary Campbell, from Glenrothes.

By The Crime and Courts Team
The fatal accident happened at Oilfast, near Forfar.
A Dundee-based mechanic was crushed to death under a lorry as he carried out a repair at Orchardbank, near Forfar in 2019, a sheriff has ruled.

Experienced former army mechanic Gary Campbell, 29, from Glenrothes, was killed as he worked on an oil tanker.

A fatal accident inquiry was held at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane.

She heard how Mr Campbell had been beneath a Scania lorry to fix a burst airbag in an axle suspension unit.

He had inflated the remaining suspension units to create space beneath the vehicle and was working between the tyre and axle wing when another of the bags burst and he was crushed.

Sheriff McFarlane expressed her sympathy to Mr Campbell’s family and ruled he had not used proper safety measures, contributing to his death.

Fatal accident

The inquiry heard Mr Campbell, a workshop foreman, had just come on shift on March 15 2019 at the Scania sales and servicing centre at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate, Dundee when he volunteered to travel to Forfar to examine the stricken lorry.

He had only held the position for 11 days, having previously worked for Scania at Nottingham.

He had been a mechanic for more than 11 years – formerly with the British Army – and several people spoke to the inquiry of his competence.

On arriving at Oilfast – an oil delivery firm – at Orchardbank, he Whatsapped a message back to the headquarters that he had identified the fault and got to work.

Fatal accident at Orchardbank, Forfar
Emergency services at the accident site.

Michael Millar, area director with Oilfast, reported hearing a “loud bang” from outside his office and called the emergency services when he saw Mr Campbell, trapped.

Desperate attempts to save him were mounted by site workers, including an attempt to jack up the lorry, which was abandoned on the advice of one witness, a former army paramedic, who said it could make matters worse.

By this time, no pulse could be detected.

Emergency personnel arrived and Mr Campbell was declared dead 30 minutes after the accident.

Failure to follow training

Sheriff McFarlane ruled Mr Campbell had not followed proper procedures.

She said he should have ensured the vehicle was parked on firm and level ground, then raised the chassis using bottle jacks and inserted axle stands.

In her ruling, she wrote Mr Campbell did not have the correct equipment to carry out the job safely and should have returned to Dundee to collect it or arranged for the lorry to be transported.

“There was no reason for the job to be carried out as a matter of urgency and no pressure on Mr Campbell to complete the job quickly.”

She added: “It appears from all the evidence presented to the inquiry that Mr Campbell was suitably qualified and trained to carry out the task that he was sent to do.

“This was a routine task. He was well aware from his training that there were procedures to follow and a safe system of work to carry out the task.

“It is my opinion from all the evidence presented that Mr Campbell did not follow his training and took an unnecessary risk, which had tragic consequences.

“I cannot speculate as to why Mr Campbell decided to proceed with the repair without the appropriate tools or equipment.”

