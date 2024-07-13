Stunning £770k newly built rural home near Crieff has wonderful views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning £770k newly built rural home near Crieff has wonderful views

Completed last summer, Millenview is a superb family home designed by the Denholm Partnership.

By Jack McKeown
Millenview House is a contemporary home near Crieff. Image: Savills.
Millenview House is a contemporary home near Crieff. Image: Savills.

Draw a circle around Comrie a few miles wide and you’ll hit dozens of homes designed by the Denholm Partnership. They’ve become part of what gives the area its beauty.

Founded by now-retired James Denholm, the company creates homes that are energy efficient, light-filled and fit perfectly into a landscape of lochs, rivers and mountains.

One of the most recent Denholm properties is Millenview. Completed last summer, it sits in a small countryside development of six new houses.

Millenview enjoys a scenic rural setting. Image: Savills.

Five miles from Crieff and Auchterarder, Millenview is surrounded by farmland and forest.

Nicky and Colin Forsyth built the house as the family home for the couple and their five children.

“We actually lived next to Jimmy Denholm in Comrie so he was the obvious choice as architect,” Nicky explains. “The house is built out of a kit from Rob Roy Homes, which is run by Jimmy’s brother John Denholm.”

Building Millenview

Building Millenview came about almost by accident. “We put our house on the market but we weren’t sure if we really wanted to sell,” Nicky says.

“We just thought we’d put it on see what we might get for it. It was just after the first lockdown ended when the property market was really vibrant and we got an offer we couldn’t turn down.”

Millenview was designed by the Denholm Partnership.
Millenview was designed by the Denholm Partnership. Image: Savills.

The couple sourced the plot for Millenview and set about designing their dream home. “The Denholm Partnership came up with the design but we tweaked it, re-orienting rooms and windows to take better advantage of the views,” Nicky continues.

“Once planning permission was in place it took about 18 months to do the build.”

The house sits in a rural idyll around two miles from New Fowlis. The A9 is just a few minutes’ drive away, making ideal for commuters to Dundee, Perth, Glasgow or Edinburgh.

The A9 is within easy reach of Millenview. Image: Savills.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of areas of woodland on the doorstep that will delight dog owners. The Highland Perthshire mountains are within easy reach as well.

An overhang covers the front door, which leads into a spacious dining hallway with glazed doors to a veranda overlooking the garden.

Exploring inside Millenview

Nicky leads me into her favourite room in the house. The kitchen/breakfast room has a vaulted ceiling and double height windows framing a fabulous view over Perthshire. It has an electric AGA and double Belfast sink.

A spacious larder lies off the kitchen. It has plenty of storage space and its own sink.

The kitchen has a vaulted ceiling and a huge window. Image: Savills.
There is an electric AGA and twin Belfast sinks. Image: Savills.

Behind the kitchen is the living room that has a wood burning stove on a hearth of reclaimed bricks with an antique timber mantel.

“Although it’s a new house I love old houses so we used reclaimed and vintage materials as much as possible,” Nicky continues.

The living room has a wood burning stove. Image: Savills.
There are large windows to frame the exceptional views. Image: Savills.

A family room on the ground floor is where the couple’s children tend to hang out. A large utility/boot room is ideal for divesting oneself of muddy gear after a walk.

There is also an en suite ground floor bedroom that is perfect for older people who struggle with stairs.

The stairs lead to a spacious upper landing made bright by several skylight windows.

Upstairs bedrooms

The principal bedroom lies to one side of the landing and has superb views from its elevated position.

There is a dressing room and an en suite with walk-in shower. In a clever touch, the flue from the living room wood burner comes up into the dressing room before exiting through the roof.

The main bedroom has a great outlook. Image: Savills.

“Doing that was a bit of a no-brainer,” Nicky says. “It’s an easy way to get heat from the wood burner upstairs. When the stove is on it warms the entire house.”

On the other side of the landing are three more double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The largest of these bedrooms has its own dressing area and en suite shower room.

Nicky and Colin are no strangers to doing up properties. “This is the fifth house we’ve built or renovated,” Nicky says. “The first was the Jam Factory in Muthill, 21 years ago, which featured in a national newspaper.”

The spacious dining hallway. Image: Savills.

An air source heat pump provides heating and hot water to Millenview, and there is underfloor heating. There is also three-phase electricity which is useful should any future owner want to install an EV charging point.

Landscaped gardens

The house sits in 0.6 acres of newly landscaped garden and has natural stone walls which frame the entrance to a gravel parking area.

Nicky says she and Colin used reclaimed materials wherever possible: “The cobbles were from Bridge of Allan and the sleepers come from Comrie. The bricks that make up the garden paths are reclaimed as well.”

The garden has plenty of spots to sit outside. Image: Savills.

Overhanging eaves create sheltered areas where you can sit outside even if it’s windy or there’s a bit of drizzle.

A young beech hedge surrounds a triangular shaped vegetable garden and saplings have been planted where they will grow to provide shelter and privacy.

Terraces have been created outside the kitchen and the sitting room. An oak framed garage has two lockable stores, one of which is used as Nicky’s office.

She and Colin run Forsyth Scottish Dancing Shoes, which supplies traditional dancing shoes all over Scotland and internationally.

There are two lean-to log stores, and a water supply runs to the garage.

The garage contains a home office. Image: Savills.
Nicky Forsyth outside Millenview.
Nicky Forsyth outside Millenview. Image: Jack McKeown.

The Millen burn runs along the eastern boundary of the house, beyond which there’s a patch of woodland.

Nicky, 47, hails from New Zealand, and she and Colin, 55, have decided to move to the far side of the world.

“I grew up in New Zealand and I’ve always thought about returning. I miss the scenery. The quality of life is great there and wages are higher.

“We probably won’t be able to afford a house quite as good as this one over there but it feels like time for a new adventure.”

Millenview House, Crieff is on sale with Savills for offers over £770,000.

