Handsome 1920s house with 1.4 acres is one of Forfar’s finest homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Handsome 1920s house with 1.4 acres is one of Forfar’s finest homes

Langlands has been beautifully updated and extended by its current owners, who added a superb orangery.

By Jack McKeown
Langlands is a beautiful home within walking distance of Forfar town centre. Image: Savills.
Langlands is a beautiful home within walking distance of Forfar town centre. Image: Savills.

Langlands is one of the finest homes in Forfar.

Built in 1928 in a 17th Century English classical revival style, it sits in 1.4 acres of ground and is surrounded by high hedges, mature trees, and drystone walls.

The B listed house was designed by architect Malcolm Soutar Salmond and built for John Steele Gordon, who was the solicitor and banking agent for Forfar in the 1920s

Carol and Andrew Thomson bought Langlands in 2005. “We looked at quite a few houses before we saw this one,” Carol explains. “When we viewed the house we got into the car and drove home in silence.

Langlands captured the couple from the moment they saw it. Image: Savills.
The house has plenty of elegance. Image: Savills.

“Neither of us wanted to say how much we had loved the house in case the other one hadn’t liked it. As it turned out, we’d both fallen in love with the place.”

Since moving into Langlands, the couple have completely overhauled the house, modernising bathrooms, redecorating and reconfiguring other rooms, and adding a magnificent orangery extension.

Langlands sits on the main road into Forfar from the A90 yet it feels as peaceful as any country home.

Electric gates

Electric gates open onto a driveway that sweeps past mature trees and bushes to a large circular parking area.

An outer porch was open when the couple bought Langlands but they added a roof to create an enclosed room with space to divest yourself of wet coats before stepping into the main house.

The garden room is used as a home office. Image: Savills.
The drawing room has views over the garden. Image: Savills.

A garden room is adjacent to the porch and is used as Andrew’s home office. It has two sets of leaded windows and a pair of glazed doors that open to the garden. An inset multifuel stove makes it a cosy place to work in the winter.

The magnificent drawing room has a fireplace, parquet flooring and large banks of windows giving views over the gardens.

The dining room has parquet flooring. Image: Savills.
The sitting room is a cosy space that’s good for TV watching. Image: Savills.

Just as impressive is the dining room, which also has parquet flooring, dual aspect windows and a fireplace.

Past the dining room is another home office and then a sitting room with a huge wood burning stove in an arched brick fireplace.

Two downstairs bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom.

Stunning kitchen

Then there is the amazing kitchen. The couple extended it in 2008, adding a superb orangery that links the room to the garden. The adjoining ground floor bedrooms were extended as part of the same project and the upper level remodelled with a new shower room.

“I had recently retired which let me devote a lot of time to the project,” Carol says. “Callum Walker interiors came up with the design. The kitchen was made by Edwin Loxley and the roof lantern is by Mozolowski and Murray.

“Cotswold Casements supplied the metal framed windows and we used Esk Glazing for the installation.

The kitchen is a fantastic space. Image: Savills.
A cupula adds extra light. Image: Savills.
The kitchen has views over the garden. Image: Savills.

“All of the trades were local guys and they were fantastic. They built a temporary wall to cut the kitchen off from the rest of the house to prevent dust getting everywhere and installed a temporary kitchen we could use.

“We turned the garage into a site office and we would have a quick meeting every morning to plan the day’s work. I made sure to keep them well supplied with tea, coffee and biscuits.”

The new kitchen is a fantastic, light-filled space. There are solid wood kitchen units and granite worktops. A range cooker has five gas burners and an instant boiling water tap negates the need for a kettle. Music plays from an integrated Bose speaker system.

A large cupula throws light into the orangery and there are fine views over the garden.

First floor and attic

The first floor landing has parquet flooring and plenty of light from large windows. The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes and a shower room.

There is another bedroom on this level and a luxurious family bathroom with freestanding metal bath, walk-in shower and twin sinks with granite worktop.

More stairs lead up to the attic level where there are two more bedrooms and a shower room.

The first floor landing gets plenty of light. Image: Savills.
The main bedroom has an en suite and dual aspect windows. Image: Savills.

At 1.4 acres, Langlands has one of the biggest gardens in Forfar. Enclosed by handsome drystone dykes, high leylandii hedges and mature trees, it offers complete privacy from the town around them.

There are several large sections of lawn, and beautifully maintained beds, shrubs and hedges. The couple’s beautiful two-year old cocker spaniel Ella races happily around her garden chasing a ball.

No fewer than three robot lawnmowers beaver away to keep the lawns immaculate. “They’re fantastic,” Carol says. “They trim the grass every day and the clippings become fertiliser so we never have to worry about weeds.”

Orchard and kitchen garden

A small orchard contains apple, pear and plum trees. A small pond has a fountain and a central sundial. Rhododendron and maples provide colour in spring and autumn.

Beyond one of the hedges is a large kitchen garden with a polytunnel, which has power and water.

Langlands has a 1.4 acre garden. Image: Savills.
There are several large areas of lawn. Image: Savills.

There is an integral garage, a car port with EV charging point, and a range of brick outbuildings including a potting shed and two stores.

Two gas boilers heat Langlands and solar panels generate hot water.

After nearly 20 years Carol, 66, and Andrew, 52, have reluctantly decided it’s time to put Langlands on the market.

“We really thought this would be our forever house,” Carol explains. “We poured our heart and soul into it and we have so much affection for it.

Langlands has been a passion project for its owners. Image: Savills.

“But the reality is my parents have passed away and Andrew’s mum is gone so we just don’t have the volume of family visitors we once did.

“It needs more than just two people to do it justice. It’s a house that should have the warmth and buzz of a big family in it.

“We love the area so we’re looking for somewhere between Forfar and Blairgowrie or Kirriemuir. I know you’re supposed to move into a town rather than the country as you get older but there’s not much you can’t get delivered these days.”

 

Langlands, Glamis Road, Forfar is on sale with Savills for offers over £650,000.

More from Property

Bothwell House in Stirling.
One of Stirling's oldest inhabited homes dating from 1500s for sale
A terrace from the flat has views of Crieff.
Apartment inside former Crieff church with beautiful views of town for sale
Rivendell enjoys a tranquil rural location. Image: Rettie.
On the market: Beautiful 4 bedroom home with wonderful garden in idyllic Fife village
10 Norwood is a handsome Victorian house dating from 1895. Image: TSPC.
Handsome £440k Newport home has 6 bedrooms and beautiful Tay views
The Bothy is on sale for £45,000. Image: TSPC.
Chance to own Hilltown 'bothy' for just £45,000
The house on Dalhousie Street was built by Grant Ramsay. Image: TSPC
Carnoustie house built by its late owner has spectacular garden with stream flowing through…
Stylish St Andrews apartment for sale
£875k St Andrews penthouse apartment with amazing rooftop terrace for sale
McDougall House is up for sale
Stylish £1m Fife home with separate garden apartment for sale
Craigfoodie House has one of Scotland's finest walled gardens. Image: Savills.
Amazing £2.2m Fife country house has one of Scotland's finest walled gardens
2
Happy couple sitting in a new home with boxes.
How to tackle homelessness? This Fife organisation opens the door to safe and ethical…

Conversation