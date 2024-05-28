Striking timber and stone contemporary home in Perthshire hits market for £580k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Striking timber and stone contemporary home in Perthshire hits market for £580k

Completed just three years ago, the Lodge is a beautiful single-storey home near Glenalmond.

By Jack McKeown
It's surrounded by Perthshire countryside.
A remarkable contemporary home in rolling Perthshire countryside is on sale for £580,000.

The Lodge at South Cairnies was built three years ago by Scotland’s leading glass and
timber structure specialists, Mozolowski & Murray.

The Lodge enjoys a rural setting. Image: Savills.
The Lodge is clad in cedar. Image: Savills.

It’s located within the rolling hills of Glenalmond on the edge of Highland Perthshire. The Centre for Excellence for Golf, newly established at Glenalmond College, is just a short stroll away.

The single storey house is clad in cedar with sections of stone cladding. Three wings wrap around a sheltered courtyard which is equipped with a hot tub.

What’s the Lodge like inside?

At the heart of the Lodge is a stunning open plan living/dining/kitchen which has patio doors and a wood burning stove.

A smaller family room has another wood burner. There are four double bedrooms including a dual aspect principal bedroom with an en suite shower room.

Wood burners keep things cosy. Image: Savills.
Patio doors open the living space to the garden. Image: Savills.

There’s also a utility room, a study, and a family bathroom. The Lodge has oil central heating and a private water supply. It also has CCTV and superfast broadband.

The wonderful garden is a haven for nature. It has been left semi-wild and blends seamlessly into the countryside and woodland around it.

The courtyard has a barbecue area and hot tub, and has a glass canopy that makes it usable even during inclement weather.

On the other side of the house the living room opens onto a south-facing veranda that enjoys all-day sunshine.

The courtyard has a hot tub. Image: Savills.
A south-facing veranda enjoys the sunshine all day long. Image: Savills.

Another excellent feature of the Lodge is its garden room. Also built by Mozolowski & Murray, it has power and light.

It’s currently used as a workshop but would be ideal as a home office, artist’s studio or annex accommodation.

 

The Lodge, South Cairnies, Glenalmond is on sale with Savills for offers over £580,000.

