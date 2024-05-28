Striking timber and stone contemporary home in Perthshire hits market for £580k

A remarkable contemporary home in rolling Perthshire countryside is on sale for £580,000.

The Lodge at South Cairnies was built three years ago by Scotland’s leading glass and

timber structure specialists, Mozolowski & Murray.

It’s located within the rolling hills of Glenalmond on the edge of Highland Perthshire. The Centre for Excellence for Golf, newly established at Glenalmond College, is just a short stroll away.

The single storey house is clad in cedar with sections of stone cladding. Three wings wrap around a sheltered courtyard which is equipped with a hot tub.

What’s the Lodge like inside?

At the heart of the Lodge is a stunning open plan living/dining/kitchen which has patio doors and a wood burning stove.

A smaller family room has another wood burner. There are four double bedrooms including a dual aspect principal bedroom with an en suite shower room.

There’s also a utility room, a study, and a family bathroom. The Lodge has oil central heating and a private water supply. It also has CCTV and superfast broadband.

The wonderful garden is a haven for nature. It has been left semi-wild and blends seamlessly into the countryside and woodland around it.

The courtyard has a barbecue area and hot tub, and has a glass canopy that makes it usable even during inclement weather.

On the other side of the house the living room opens onto a south-facing veranda that enjoys all-day sunshine.

Another excellent feature of the Lodge is its garden room. Also built by Mozolowski & Murray, it has power and light.

It’s currently used as a workshop but would be ideal as a home office, artist’s studio or annex accommodation.

The Lodge, South Cairnies, Glenalmond is on sale with Savills for offers over £580,000.