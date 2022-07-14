Ukrainian girl given bursary place at Glenalmond College boarding school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ukrainian girl who fled her war-torn homeland has been given a place at a top Perthshire independent school.

The 14-year-old is currently safe in Poland but will become a pupil at Glenalmond College in September.

Her place at the school – where boarding fees are £13,715 a term – has been fully-funded by a bursary initiative set up by the parent of two Glenalmond pupils.

Not only will her education be paid for, but the costs of her travel, uniform, sports equipment and tuition for extra-curricular activities, such as music or sport, will be covered.

And, importantly, travel costs will be picked up for her parents to visit, as well as provision of clothing for after school and ‘tuck’.

Father-of-two, Bruce Mann, said an education at the school had the potential to be life-changing for the girl.

We can give a child who would otherwise be facing an uncertain future, an opportunity to benefit from a Glenamond education.” Glenalmond College head Dr Michael Alderson

He is chair of the W M Mann Foundation, which established the bursary with the support of other parents and sponsors.

He said: “I am delighted to have been able to get the initiative under way quickly and efficiently working with the team at Glenalmond, who are actively looking for ways to support pupils from Ukraine.”

Dr Michael Alderson, Glenalmond College head, said the school was looking forward to welcoming the pupil to the Glenalmond community.

He said: “At Glenalmond we want every child to be the very best they can be and, through the generous support of the W M Mann Foundation and other parents, we can give a child who would otherwise be facing an uncertain future, an opportunity to benefit from a Glenamond education.”

The school has worked with HMC, the association of heads of the world’s leading independent schools, and Ukrainian Global Scholars as part of the initiative.

It also hopes like-minded benefactors might be encouraged to offer similar support for more Ukrainian youngsters and said anyone interested could contact its director of development.

The W M Mann Foundation is a charity which supports the fields of music, the arts, education, medical research and care, set up by Mr Mann’s father Bill Mann in 1988.