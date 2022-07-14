Ukrainian girl given bursary place at Glenalmond College boarding school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian girl given bursary place at Glenalmond College boarding school

By Cheryl Peebles
July 14 2022, 4.08pm Updated: July 14 2022, 4.30pm
The 14-year-old girl will receive a Glenalmond College education.

A Ukrainian girl who fled her war-torn homeland has been given a place at a top Perthshire independent school.

The 14-year-old is currently safe in Poland but will become a pupil at Glenalmond College in September.

Her place at the school – where boarding fees are £13,715 a term – has been fully-funded by a bursary initiative set up by the parent of two Glenalmond pupils.

Not only will her education be paid for, but the costs of her travel, uniform, sports equipment and tuition for extra-curricular activities, such as music or sport, will be covered.

And, importantly, travel costs will be picked up for her parents to visit, as well as provision of clothing for after school and ‘tuck’.

Father-of-two, Bruce Mann, said an education at the school had the potential to be life-changing for the girl.

We can give a child who would otherwise be facing an uncertain future, an opportunity to benefit from a Glenamond education.”

Glenalmond College head Dr Michael Alderson

 

He is chair of the W M Mann Foundation, which established the bursary with the support of other parents and sponsors.

He said: “I am delighted to have been able to get the initiative under way quickly and efficiently working with the team at Glenalmond, who are actively looking for ways to support pupils from Ukraine.”

Dr Michael Alderson, Glenalmond College head, said the school was looking forward to welcoming the pupil to the Glenalmond community.

Glenalmond College has a 300-acre campus in Perthshire countryside.

He said: “At Glenalmond we want every child to be the very best they can be and, through the generous support of the W M Mann Foundation and other parents, we can give a child who would otherwise be facing an uncertain future, an opportunity to benefit from a Glenamond education.”

The school has worked with HMC, the association of heads of the world’s leading independent schools, and Ukrainian Global Scholars as part of the initiative.

It also hopes like-minded benefactors might be encouraged to offer similar support for more Ukrainian youngsters and said anyone interested could contact its director of development.

The W M Mann Foundation is a charity which supports the fields of music, the arts, education, medical research and care, set up by Mr Mann’s father Bill Mann in 1988.

