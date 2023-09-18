Open day aims to showcase the inspiring Kilgraston School spirit

The 54 acres of parkland and grand red sandstone façade are impressive, but there’s a whole lot more to Kilgraston School than just an idyllic setting.

At the upcoming Open Day, head teacher Tanya Davie is inviting parents to visit the school to discover the energy, enthusiasm and nurturing environment that she believes makes Kilgraston unique.

Outstanding academic achievement

Being rated as one the Scotland’s top performing schools with over 96% of pupils accepted into their first-choice university is something Mrs Davie is exceptionally proud of.

However, what makes this statistic even more impressive is the fact that admission into the private all girls school has never been based on academic testing. She explained: “We take girls irrespective of their academic ability as long as we believe we can provide a platform for them to excel to the level they are capable of achieving.

“The most important thing is to meet the young person and their family to see if the fit works. We get to know the pupils well so we can guide them toward success, helping to make them avid learners without spoon feeding them.”

Celebrating success with no fear of failure

A private school offering both boarding and day attendance for girls, it can be tempting to believe girls schools no longer have a place in society.

However, Mrs Davie passionately refutes that idea, believing there are far-reaching benefits for the girls, both as pupils and as grown women stepping out into the wider world:

“I came from a co-ed school, and equally, I have taught all girls schools previously too. However, having been here a year or so I see how incredible it is. The girls get to be themselves. There’s a quote, ‘I can’t wait for a time that there no female leaders, just leaders’ and that to me is it in a nutshell.

“All our girls here are leaders, being the best they can be as young people not defined by their gender. Lots of people say there is no place for girls schools in modern life, but what I see is fearless young women who go out into society – and they are formidable.”

A secure future with an incredible community

This fearless and formidable Kilgraston spirit was evident earlier this year when, as a victim of financial strain due to the pressures of the covid years, the school’s future came under threat.

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, alumni and parents of the school launched a fund-raising campaign to save Kilgraston, raising an astounding £1.2million within 48 hours.

Mrs Davie was overwhelmed by the support that secured the future of the much-loved school: “The spirit of the school was evident with everything that happened in June, it was the alumni coming out and saying: ‘this place helped me be the successful woman I am now’.

“The parents and alumni did an amazing job of reminding the community and the wider world what a special place this is.”

She added: “We’re not relieved any more – we’re working hard. We’ve came out stronger and we’re driving this school forward.”

The Kilgraston School Open Day

The Open Day is the perfect chance to experience the Kilgraston spirit for yourself. On what to expect at the open day, Mrs Davie says: “Parents and young people will get a real family welcome. They’ll have the opportunity to meet with families that have children the same age as their own and they will see all aspects of the school.”

Visitors will also discover the incredible facilities and sample some of the 70 clubs and activities that are running in the school, including the equestrian centre, the only school-based equestrian centre in the UK.

Mrs Davie also urges parents who may be interested in the school but unsure of the financial commitment to keep an open mind, saying: “There are bursaries available and we’re looking at scholarships in the academics, sports and performing arts. Come in and meet us, or pick up the phone, we’re always happy to have conversations.”

It’s clear Kilgraston is unique – in spirit, location and story – and that, it would seem, is its strength.

Reflecting on this, Mrs Davie finished by telling us: “In June many parents had plan B, but we remained plan A as they couldn’t find anything else like it.

“I only started here in April 2022 but this school really got under my skin. There was no way I was giving up on it. It has something, it really does.”

