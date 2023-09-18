Hunt for driver after woman, 21, injured in crash near Tay Road Bridge

Police are hunting for a driver after a woman was injured in a crash near the Tay Road Bridge.

The A92 between Newport-on-Tay and the bridge was shut for nearly six hours after the two-car crash at 12.25am on Monday.

One of the drivers involved left the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25am on Monday, we were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A92 at Newport-on-Tay.

Efforts to trace driver after A92 crash

“Emergency services attended and a 21-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“The road was closed to allow for clean-up and reopened around 6am.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of one of the cars and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”