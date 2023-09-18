Fife Hunt for driver after woman, 21, injured in crash near Tay Road Bridge The A92 was shut for nearly six hours after the collision. By Chloe Burrell September 18 2023, 9.26am Share Hunt for driver after woman, 21, injured in crash near Tay Road Bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4734280/a92-tay-road-bridge-crash/ Copy Link The crash happened on the A92 near the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Google Street View Police are hunting for a driver after a woman was injured in a crash near the Tay Road Bridge. The A92 between Newport-on-Tay and the bridge was shut for nearly six hours after the two-car crash at 12.25am on Monday. One of the drivers involved left the scene. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25am on Monday, we were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A92 at Newport-on-Tay. Efforts to trace driver after A92 crash “Emergency services attended and a 21-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment. “The road was closed to allow for clean-up and reopened around 6am. “Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of one of the cars and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”