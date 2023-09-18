Ryan Gauld focused on surfing not Scotland as ex Dundee United star’s international hopes fade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Gauld focused on surfing not Scotland as ex Dundee United star’s international hopes fade

Gauld has been in magnificent form with Vancouver Whitecaps.

By Alan Temple
Ryan Gauld finds the net for Vancouver Whitecaps at Yankees Stadium, New York
Ryan Gauld finds the net for Vancouver Whitecaps at Yankees Stadium, New York. Image: Shutterstock.

Ryan Gauld is riding the crest of a wave — on and off the pitch.

However, the former Dundee United star does not expect his scintillating form to prompt a Scotland call-up.

Gauld is firmly established as Vancouver Whitecaps’ main man, notching 22 goal contributions — finding the net 11 times and claiming 11 assists — for the Canadian side ths season.

I’m not sitting on my phone waiting for a squad list to come out.

Ryan Gauld on his Scotland hopes

However, he remains uncapped for his country and, with Steve Clarke’s charges firmly on course to reach Euro 2024 and enjoying a fine run of competitive results, Gauld is realistic enough to know that is unlikely to change.

Instead, he is planning his next surfing excursion.

Ryan Gauld in action for Vancouver Whitecaps
Gauld is in superb fettle with Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock.

He told MLS Soccer: “A few years ago when I was doing well in Portugal, I really thought I would get a chance, and that I maybe deserved a chance.

“But since then, I understand the thinking that a lot of people back home have towards MLS.

“They’re used to seeing it as a retirement league, and they don’t really open their minds to accept that it’s moving on, it’s becoming one of the better leagues in the world.

“So at the moment, it’s not something that I’m looking at. I’m not sitting on my phone waiting for a squad list to come out and stuff. Instead, I’m looking at the days off and looking to get over for a surf trip.”

Journeys

Despite his seemingly fading international aspirations, Gauld has no regrets regarding a fascinating career path that has taken him from Dundee United — nine goals in 50 outings — to Canada via Portugal.

Ryan Gauld in full flow for Vancouver Whitecaps
Ryan Gauld kills a long pass. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “I’ve definitely got no regrets about any of the choices I’ve made in my career, that’s for sure.

“I said from a very young age that I wanted to experience living abroad and playing abroad, learning a new language, culture, food, everything that comes with it.

“It’s been an interesting ride I’ve been on for the last, how long’s it been, nine, 10 years? And hopefully there’s a good couple of journeys left in me.”

Conversation