Ryan Gauld focused on surfing not Scotland as ex Dundee United star’s international hopes fade

Ryan Gauld is riding the crest of a wave — on and off the pitch.

However, the former Dundee United star does not expect his scintillating form to prompt a Scotland call-up.

Gauld is firmly established as Vancouver Whitecaps’ main man, notching 22 goal contributions — finding the net 11 times and claiming 11 assists — for the Canadian side ths season.

I’m not sitting on my phone waiting for a squad list to come out. Ryan Gauld on his Scotland hopes

However, he remains uncapped for his country and, with Steve Clarke’s charges firmly on course to reach Euro 2024 and enjoying a fine run of competitive results, Gauld is realistic enough to know that is unlikely to change.

Instead, he is planning his next surfing excursion.

He told MLS Soccer: “A few years ago when I was doing well in Portugal, I really thought I would get a chance, and that I maybe deserved a chance.

“But since then, I understand the thinking that a lot of people back home have towards MLS.

“They’re used to seeing it as a retirement league, and they don’t really open their minds to accept that it’s moving on, it’s becoming one of the better leagues in the world.

“So at the moment, it’s not something that I’m looking at. I’m not sitting on my phone waiting for a squad list to come out and stuff. Instead, I’m looking at the days off and looking to get over for a surf trip.”

Journeys

Despite his seemingly fading international aspirations, Gauld has no regrets regarding a fascinating career path that has taken him from Dundee United — nine goals in 50 outings — to Canada via Portugal.

He added: “I’ve definitely got no regrets about any of the choices I’ve made in my career, that’s for sure.

“I said from a very young age that I wanted to experience living abroad and playing abroad, learning a new language, culture, food, everything that comes with it.

“It’s been an interesting ride I’ve been on for the last, how long’s it been, nine, 10 years? And hopefully there’s a good couple of journeys left in me.”