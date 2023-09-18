Converted 150-year-old church hall in Fife Outlander village on market for £320k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Converted 150-year-old church hall in Fife Outlander village on market for £320k

The C-listed building in Culross was originally built as a Sunday school.

By Chloe Burrell
The converted Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross. Image: Amazing Results

A converted former church hall in a Fife village made famous for Outlander has gone on the market.

Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross dates back to 1883, when it was built as a Sunday school for the nearby Free Church.

The C-listed property was renovated in 2022 into a beautiful, modern home but retains much of its character.

The single-storey property has a magnificent 15-foot high ceiling throughout and original timber flooring.

The house, including the living room, is flooded with natural light thanks to the high windows.

Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
The property is a converted church hall. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
Stephen Memorial Hall dates from 1883. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
The property was refurbished last year. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
The cosy living room could be the perfect spot to watch Outlander. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
Large windows provide natural light. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
The large kitchen and dining area. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
There is plenty of room for cooking and dining. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
Original timber flooring is present throughout the property. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
There is a seating area next to a feature fireplace. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
The stone fireplace. Image: Amazing Results

Next to the living room is a large, open-plan kitchen and dining area with a feature fireplace.

The long hall provides access to three spacious bedrooms and a modern shower room.

The hall has a door leading to the cobbled lane of Little Causeway to the side of the property.

Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
The hallway leads to three spacious bedrooms. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
The heating is controlled by Wi-Fi. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
There is a 15ft ceiling throughout the property. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
The property has plenty of accommodation. Image: Amazing Results
Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
The modern shower room. Image: Amazing Results

The house is heated by low-carbon air source heat pumps and electric heaters, all controlled by Wi-Fi.

There is no garden ground to maintain, but there is a riverside and wooded walk as well as an award-winning community garden close by.

The former Culross church hall is being marketed by agent Amazing Result for offers over £320,000.

Culross has become famous among Outlander fans after a number of scenes were filmed in the village.

More from Property

The house features exposed wooden beams. Image: Knight Frank.
Trio of Fife farmhouses boasting 11 bedrooms hit the market for more than £1.2m
Sundial House
Sundial House: One of Dunkeld's most iconic and amazing homes on sale for £695k
4 Bank Street in Elie has stunning views of the fife coast
For sale: Coastal Fife apartment has stunning views from rooftop deck
Belvedere House in Glenfarg.
Former Kinross-shire castle turned home on the market for nearly £1m
Dock Street, Dundee
Three-bedroom Dundee flat with stunning views of the V&A and Waterfront for sale
Aerial view of the detached bungalow in Balmullo, Fife. Image: Thorntons.
For sale: Detached Balmullo bungalow offering breathtaking views
The exterior of Cumberland Barracks in Coupar Angus
Flats in former Perthshire barracks to be auctioned for £35,150
2
The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
Inside luxury Pitlochry farmhouse available to rent for £1,000 a night
House for sale at Emmock View, Dundee
'Luxury' 3-bedroom Dundee house on the market for less than £275,000
Corryvechter House
Stunning James Denholm-designed £1.175m house near Crieff has 1.6 acres and apartment above garage

Conversation