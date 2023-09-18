Converted 150-year-old church hall in Fife Outlander village on market for £320k

A converted former church hall in a Fife village made famous for Outlander has gone on the market.

Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross dates back to 1883, when it was built as a Sunday school for the nearby Free Church.

The C-listed property was renovated in 2022 into a beautiful, modern home but retains much of its character.

The single-storey property has a magnificent 15-foot high ceiling throughout and original timber flooring.

The house, including the living room, is flooded with natural light thanks to the high windows.

Next to the living room is a large, open-plan kitchen and dining area with a feature fireplace.

The long hall provides access to three spacious bedrooms and a modern shower room.

The hall has a door leading to the cobbled lane of Little Causeway to the side of the property.

The house is heated by low-carbon air source heat pumps and electric heaters, all controlled by Wi-Fi.

There is no garden ground to maintain, but there is a riverside and wooded walk as well as an award-winning community garden close by.

The former Culross church hall is being marketed by agent Amazing Result for offers over £320,000.

Culross has become famous among Outlander fans after a number of scenes were filmed in the village.