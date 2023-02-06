Culross: Journeying back in time to the ‘Outlander’ village renowned as one of Scotland’s prettiest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Culross: Journeying back in time to the ‘Outlander’ village renowned as one of Scotland’s prettiest

By Gayle Ritchie
February 6 2023, 2.00pm Updated: February 6 2023, 2.28pm
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.

Outlander film locations in Fife are prepping for an influx of visitors as the historical drama announced its eighth series will be its last.

Steep, cobbled streets, white-harled houses with red-tiled roofs, and an ochre-coloured palace – it’s little wonder Culross is renowned as one of the prettiest villages in Scotland.

It’s often used as a film and TV location, and perhaps, most famously, as a set for the hit historical drama Outlander starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

With the announcement that Outlander’s eighth series will be its last, Culross is preparing to be, once again, heavily deluged by tourists.

Fans from across the globe have flocked to the village – which was transformed into the fictional Cranesmuir – since the show first aired in 2014.

Culross is a Fife Outlander location
Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe filmed across Fife, including Culross.

Quaint

Its quaint historic square and surrounding buildings are instantly recognisable to Outlander aficionados.

The village also served as a backdrop to a Jacobite encampment and featured as the location of Claire Fraser’s herb garden.

The Mercat Cross was used in many scenes, and it’s where flame-haired herbalist Geillis Duncan, wrongfully accused of witchcraft, is hanged, plus there’s a grisly scene in which a young boy’s ear is nailed to a pillory.

The Mercat Cross. Picture: Steve Brown.

Painted blue

The buildings around the square were painted blue for filming and “The Study” house, built in 1610 for a wealthy Culross merchant, was Geillis’s home. Nearby, Culross West Kirk stood in for the creepy Black Kirk.

In 2021, the village’s Red Lion pub was saved from closure when Outlander fans contributed to an online fundraiser that paved the way for a community buyout.The fact the show’s stars Sam and Caitriona had been photographed drinking in the pub worked wonders for the appeal.

Sam Heughan and co-star Caitriona Balfe enjoy a drink in the Red Lion Inn in Culross.

Filming got under way in October last year, and while no official release date has been confirmed, there’s speculation it will start airing in the summer.

Time to explore

I’d never been to Culross until a recent long weekend took me in the direction of the former royal burgh and parish.

It was a dark, gloomy, January afternoon when I rocked up and I was instantly cheered by the gorgeous contrast of colours – many houses are painted mustard yellow, pink and white – and there’s a plethora of “showpiece” buildings.

Wandering round aimlessly is a brilliant way to soak up the atmosphere. It’s like stepping back in history – Culross is something of a 16th Century time capsule.

Gorgeous mustard-yellow buildings.

This is largely down to the National Trust of Scotland having cared for the traditional buildings since acquiring Culross Palace in 1932.

The Trust now cares for 27 residential homes, and its job is to ensure that the historic exteriors are preserved to retain the character of the village, while the interiors are modern places to live that serve the community.

Without the NTS, these homes may have been lost to development or the ravages of time.

Must-see list

A stroll around the centre, a meander up and down random cobbled streets, and a visit to the 1597 palace, with its original mustard yellow render and wooden shutters, should be on your must-see list.

It’s also worth checking out the gorgeous “hanging gardens” which boast an orchard teeming with everything from mulberries and apples to herbs in season – and you might even spot a roaming community of Scots Dumpy hens.

Another showpiece worthy of exploration is the 1626 Town House, also known as the Tolbooth, with its 1783 tower.

Stunning homes.

There are myriad narrow cobbled wynds and causeways in which to lose yourself, but keep your eyes peeled for Hagg’s Wynd – previously called “Stinking Wynd”!

Hagg’s Wynd!

Culross Abbey

The ruins of Culross Abbey, built in 1217 by Malcolm, Earl of Fife, are also fascinating. I climbed a rather perilous metal staircase to reach the vaulted remains of the monks’ refectory, but those with no head for heights may be better off inspecting it from the ground.

Believed to have been founded by St Serf in the sixth century and thought to be the birthplace of St Mungo, Culross is a historic and sacred place. As a royal burgh and port, it prospered exporting coal and salt across northern Europe.

Culross Abbey.

Merchant Sir George Bruce – resident of the palace – established a coal mine in 1575 and a Moat Pit in 1595, making Culross the first mine in the world to extend under the sea. Other key industries included salt panning and the production of baking girdles.

During the 17th Century, Culross earned a cruel reputation for dealing with witchcraft, hosting trials and executions galore.

Fortunes declined

The village’s fortunes declined through the 1800s, leaving, by 1900, “a decayed royal burgh containing many old houses”.

By the 1930s the world started to realise the significance of the architectural heritage, and the NTS has been working to restore and preserve it for future generations ever since.

You can while away the hours wandering around Culross.

Outlander film sets

The Fife villages of Falkland, Dysart and Aberdour have also been used as Outlander film sets, while 19th Century herring boat The Reaper – which appeared in the Dysart episodes – is based in Anstruther.

As well as Outlander, the village has had starring roles in Kidnapped, The 39 Steps and Captain America.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Fiona Bruce, pictured, ahead of the airing of Antiques Roadshow – A Nursing Special (BBC)
Antiques Roadshow special to trace history of nursing
Daisy May Cooper (Ian West/PA)
Daisy May Cooper shaken after meeting crush Ben Shephard on GMB
Steve Byrne is the new director of TRACS.
Q&A: Getting to know Steve Byrne, the new Arbroath-born director of Traditional Arts and…
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/BBC)
Critics give ‘shocking and satisfying’ Happy Valley finale five stars
Grammys host Trevor Noah referenced the Duke of Sussex as he made a quip while introducing James Corden to the stage at the music event (Ian West/PA)
Trevor Noah jokes about Harry at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles: Grammy success feels like validation I’m on the right path (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Harry Styles: Grammys success feels like validation I’m on the right path
Wilma Lambie (Coutts) got back together with the trophy after 60 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Dundee dance days helped me win the BBC's Come Dancing'
Indie duo Wet Leg score two Grammy wins less than two years after first live gig (Jae C. Hong/AP))
Indie duo Wet Leg score two Grammy wins less than two years after first…
Dave Chappelle (Netflix/Mathieu Bitton/PA)
Dave Chappelle wins Grammy for controversial Netflix special The Closer
Beyonce (AP)
Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history

Most Read

1
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
6
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
7
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
8
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
9
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
10
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission
Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder
Coral Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory 'monster' in Valentine's Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
Contemporary Artist Felicity Rose McClure opens the door on her Gallery 128 exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Wee Red Town's story told in Felicity's Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Two Perth Grammar pupils assaulted in woods near school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented