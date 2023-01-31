Fife Outlander pub buy-out hailed as community wealth-building success story

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Profits from a Fife pub used by Outlander stars during filming are now being ploughed back into the community.

The Red Lion Inn in Culross was the subject of a community takeover last year after the owners announced they were retiring.

People living in the village, which doubled as Cranesmuir in the global hit show Outlander, wanted to preserve the pub and run it to benefit locals.

And profits are now paying for electric bikes and charging points in Culross, as well as electric car charging points.

Scotland’s community wealth minister has hailed the project as a good example of what the Scottish Government’s new community wealth building legislation is seeking to achieve.

Tom Arthur visited the pub on Tuesday to hear more about it.

And he also announced the launch of a public consultation on the new bill, which he said could transform Scotland’s economy.

Outlander fans donated to community crowdfunder

Outlander actor Sam Heughan boosted the Culross community takeover bid after highlighting it in a tweet to his 700,000 followers.

Many fans donated to the £10,000 crowdfunder and have since bought shares in the 17th century pub.

Culross Development Trust chairman Tim Collins said villagers did not want the Red Lion to be bought by a national chain with no local connection.

“We decided we would make every effort to buy it as a community,” he said.

Mr Arthur said ensuring properties like the pub were used for the benefit of communities was a key part of the proposed bill.

The first of its kind in the world, it would also place a legal duties on councils and other public bodies to use local companies.

System already benefiting Fife communities

Fife is one of five areas of Scotland which has been piloting the new plans.

Council leader David Ross said it was working well but the bill would provide even more powers.

In practice, it means giving local businesses a fair shot at securing contracts.

It would also help small business start-ups and see organisation sharing assets for the benefit of communities.

“For example, the health board might have vacant land they don’t need but we could build houses on it,” Mr Ross said.

“One thing we would like to see is more power in procurement.

“The would let us take into account the community benefits a company is providing rather than just who has the lowest tender.

“Do they pay fair wages? Do they offer apprenticeships? Those kinds of things.

“We can also look at their past record rather than just what they say they’re going to do.”

Fife Council is already committed to awarding 42% of contracts to local companies and wants to increase that to 50%.

Mr Ross added: “Whilst we have seen this progress locally, reform of legislation would provide powers for greater change.”

How to have your say

Mr Arthur said the new bill had the power to achieve rapid benefits.

“Money spent locally is more likely to stay in the local economy and support local jobs,” he said.

The new legislation will be introduced within this term of the Scottish Parliament.

Anyone who wishes to have a say can do so here: https://consult.gov.scot/economic-development/community-wealth-building-consultation/