Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite Dundee interest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Regan Hendry is set to join former Dundee United manager Micky Mellon at Tranmere Rovers — despite interest in the classy playmaker from Dundee.

Hendry, 25, was left out of the Forest Green Rovers squad by new boss Duncan Ferguson as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Shrewsbury.

Despite being a Rovers regular since his arrival in the summer of 2021 — making 66 appearances and helping FGR win promotion to League One last term — the ex-Raith Rovers hero has been told his opportunities will be limited under Ferguson.

And, with six months left on his deal, Hendry has opted to put himself in the shop window.

Mellon wasted no time in swooping to seal a six-month loan deal, with the formalities on course to be completed before the transfer window closes.

Courier Sport has learned that Dundee also expressed an interest in the Celtic academy graduate but failed to table a concrete bid.

Hendry will link up with United winger Logan Chalmers as Tranmere — currently in 13th place in League Two — aim to mount a late playoff push.

Providing there are no hitches, Hendry could make his debut against Stockport on Saturday.