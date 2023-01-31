Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite Dundee interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Regan Hendry seals League Two switch as former Dundee United boss lands playmaker despite Dundee interest

By Alan Temple
January 31 2023, 3.27pm Updated: January 31 2023, 3.29pm
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock
Hendry in action. Image: Shutterstock

Regan Hendry is set to join former Dundee United manager Micky Mellon at Tranmere Rovers — despite interest in the classy playmaker from Dundee.

Hendry, 25, was left out of the Forest Green Rovers squad by new boss Duncan Ferguson as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Shrewsbury.

Despite being a Rovers regular since his arrival in the summer of 2021 — making 66 appearances and helping FGR win promotion to League One last term — the ex-Raith Rovers hero has been told his opportunities will be limited under Ferguson.

Hendry in action for FGR. Image: Shutterstock

And, with six months left on his deal, Hendry has opted to put himself in the shop window.

Mellon wasted no time in swooping to seal a six-month loan deal, with the formalities on course to be completed before the transfer window closes.

Courier Sport has learned that Dundee also expressed an interest in the Celtic academy graduate but failed to table a concrete bid.

Hendry will link up with United winger Logan Chalmers as Tranmere — currently in 13th place in League Two — aim to mount a late playoff push.

Providing there are no hitches, Hendry could make his debut against Stockport on Saturday.

