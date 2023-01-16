Logan Chalmers reunites with ex-Dundee United boss as Tangerines star joins Tranmere Rovers on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Logan Chalmers reunites with ex-Dundee United boss as Tangerines star joins Tranmere Rovers on loan

By Sean Hamilton
January 16 2023, 7.07pm
Logan Chalmers made 12 Premiership appearances for United under boss Micky Mellon. Image: SNS
Logan Chalmers, left, is back working under former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon at Tranmere. Image: SNS

Dundee United star Logan Chalmers has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan.

The 22-year-old was recalled from a loan spell at Ayr United before agreeing his switch to the English League Two side, subject to international clearance.

And he will be reunited with former Tangerines boss Micky Mellon at Prenton Park.

Chalmers featured regularly for under Mellon in the 2020/21 season, making 16 appearances as United consolidated in the Premiership after winning promotion the previous season.

Now he is tasked with helping Mellon’s play-off chasing Tranmere give themselves a chance of promotion between now and the end of the season.

Mellon said: “We’re really pleased to bring Logan in.

“He’s a really talented lad who plays in the wide areas which we have been crying out for to help the squad and give us options out wide.

“I’d like to thank Dundee United for allowing Logan to join us and we’re really excited to start working with him.”

‘Too good to turn down’

Meanwhile, United’s head of player pathways and loans, Brian Grant, explained Chalmers’ latest loan is the next step in the wide man’s development.

He said: “Logan excelled during his time at Ayr United and it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience for him.

“However, the opportunity to test himself in a different league system at a young age was one too good to turn down and we have no doubts his loan spell with Tranmere will be a beneficial agreement for both parties.

“We wish Logan all the best for the remainder of the season and look forward to welcoming him back to Tannadice in the summer.”

