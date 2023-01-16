Logan Chalmers reunites with ex-Dundee United boss as Tangerines star joins Tranmere Rovers on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United star Logan Chalmers has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan.

The 22-year-old was recalled from a loan spell at Ayr United before agreeing his switch to the English League Two side, subject to international clearance.

And he will be reunited with former Tangerines boss Micky Mellon at Prenton Park.

Chalmers featured regularly for under Mellon in the 2020/21 season, making 16 appearances as United consolidated in the Premiership after winning promotion the previous season.

🔁 Subject to international clearance, Logan Chalmers will join League Two outfit @TranmereRovers on loan until the end of the season All the best down south, Logan 👊 👇 Full story | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 16, 2023

Now he is tasked with helping Mellon’s play-off chasing Tranmere give themselves a chance of promotion between now and the end of the season.

Mellon said: “We’re really pleased to bring Logan in.

“He’s a really talented lad who plays in the wide areas which we have been crying out for to help the squad and give us options out wide.

“I’d like to thank Dundee United for allowing Logan to join us and we’re really excited to start working with him.”

‘Too good to turn down’

Meanwhile, United’s head of player pathways and loans, Brian Grant, explained Chalmers’ latest loan is the next step in the wide man’s development.

He said: “Logan excelled during his time at Ayr United and it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience for him.

“However, the opportunity to test himself in a different league system at a young age was one too good to turn down and we have no doubts his loan spell with Tranmere will be a beneficial agreement for both parties.

“We wish Logan all the best for the remainder of the season and look forward to welcoming him back to Tannadice in the summer.”