Logan Chalmers recalled by Dundee United amid talks over England switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers has been recalled from a successful loan spell with Ayr United — and is likely to make an imminent switch to English football.

Chalmers, 22, has notched two goals and four assists since joining the Honest Men in the summer, making his loss a hammer-blow for one of Dundee’s Championship title rivals.

News of his return to Tannadice was broken on Saturday afternoon ahead of United’s showdown with Hibs.

However, Courier Sport understands he has NOT be brought back to bolster Liam Fox’s playing squad.

Advanced talks are being held with suitors south of the border and a deal could be completed as early as next week.

Forest Green Rovers have been credited with an interest in Chalmers’ services, however they have strong competition for his signature.

With the player contracted until the summer of 2024, a deal must be struck that suits all parties.

Scotland under-21 international Chalmers has made more than 30 senior appearances for United, scoring three times.

He has also enjoyed stints with Arbroath and Inverness.