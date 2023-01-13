Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United will be roared on by more than 1500 travelling fans after selling out their away allocation for Saturday’s showdown against Hibernian.

The Tangerines are seeking to build on a fine recent record in Leith, emerging unbeaten in their last three fixtures at Easter Road.

That includes a stunning 3-0 triumph last term under the charge of Tam Courts.

Liam Fox’s charges are seeking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against Rangers, which ended a three-match unbeaten run since the Premiership resumed in the aftermath of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, United youngsters Layton Bisland and Ruairidh Adams have been farmed out on loan.

Bisland, 18, has joined League One strugglers Peterhead following previous stints with Brechin City and Cowdenbeath.

The right-back will go straight into the Blue Toon’s squad for Saturday’s testing trip to James McPake’s league leaders Dunfermline.

Young goalkeeper Adams, who arrived from Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale as a 16-year-old, has joined Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers.

🔁 Layton Bisland and Ruiaridh Adams will join @PFCOfficial and @FairyDeanRovers respectively on loan until the end of the season All the best, lads 🤞 Full story 👇 | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 13, 2023

Neither Bisland nor Adams have yet made their senior debuts for the Terrors.