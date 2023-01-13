Perthshire pensioner’s health fears over Covid vaccine allergy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire pensioner’s health fears over Covid vaccine allergy

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 13 2023, 1.29pm Updated: January 13 2023, 1.38pm
Diane McLeay, 77, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Diane McLeay, 77, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire pensioner with a severe allergy says she feels taking a Covid vaccine is “too big a risk”.

Diane McLeay from Scone has a sulphite allergy which can cause her to go into anaphylactic shock.

The 77-year-old says products such as polyethylene glycol – found in the Pfizer vaccine – can also trigger a reaction, despite not being a sulphite.

She previously received Nuvaxovid vaccines but says she has not been offered this by NHS Tayside for her winter booster.

Diane’s situation has been assessed by a clinical team who said it is safe for her to have Pfizer, but she believes it is too risky.

She said: “There are two types of vaccine available I am confident I can safely take because they don’t contain sulphites or other ingredients that could trigger a reaction in me.

“I am not happy to have the Pfizer vaccine because it contains polyethylene glycol, an allergen which could trigger anaphylaxis in me.

“Why should I take the risk?”

“Despite numerous correspondence between myself and NHS Tayside they are refusing to give me either of those vaccines.”

Diane McLeay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Diane said she could safely have AstraZeneca but this type of vaccine is no longer available in the UK.

She added: “To date I have still not had a Covid booster which is also concerning me as I worry it now leaves me at risk of catching Covid, especially at my age.”

Last year when the same situation arose, Diane spoke to her MSP, deputy first minister John Swinney, and she was given Nuvaxovid.

She has been in touch with the Perthshire North MSP, again, who says he hopes Diane’s case will be reassessed.

John Swinney MSP. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Swinney said: “I have made multiple representations on my constituent’s behalf regarding this matter and I understand her concerns.

“With a surge in Covid cases and the NHS under extreme pressure, it is vital all steps are taken to supress this virus and protect vulnerable people.

“A key aspect of this strategy is to ensure eligible individuals receive their winter booster.

“To that end, I hope that my constituent’s case and individual circumstances can be re-examined, and that consideration can be given to offering her the nuvaxovid vaccination.”

No NHS Covid vaccines contain sulphites

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said, “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on individual cases.

“We have received an enquiry from a local MSP on behalf of their constituent.

“We have responded in full to the concerns raised and outlined the process in place to review any request for an alternative vaccine.

“In cases where a request is made for an alternative Covid-19 vaccine, NHS Tayside’s vaccination multi-disciplinary clinical team meets to assess the request within relevant national clinical guidance and regulations.

“The patient is then informed of the outcome of the assessment by letter and given further information about what vaccines are available to them.

“None of the Covid-19 vaccines currently offered in the NHS programmes contain sulphites.”

