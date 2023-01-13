Perthshire pensioner’s health fears over Covid vaccine allergy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire pensioner with a severe allergy says she feels taking a Covid vaccine is “too big a risk”.

Diane McLeay from Scone has a sulphite allergy which can cause her to go into anaphylactic shock.

The 77-year-old says products such as polyethylene glycol – found in the Pfizer vaccine – can also trigger a reaction, despite not being a sulphite.

She previously received Nuvaxovid vaccines but says she has not been offered this by NHS Tayside for her winter booster.

Diane’s situation has been assessed by a clinical team who said it is safe for her to have Pfizer, but she believes it is too risky.

She said: “There are two types of vaccine available I am confident I can safely take because they don’t contain sulphites or other ingredients that could trigger a reaction in me.

“I am not happy to have the Pfizer vaccine because it contains polyethylene glycol, an allergen which could trigger anaphylaxis in me.

“Why should I take the risk?”

“Despite numerous correspondence between myself and NHS Tayside they are refusing to give me either of those vaccines.”

Diane said she could safely have AstraZeneca but this type of vaccine is no longer available in the UK.

She added: “To date I have still not had a Covid booster which is also concerning me as I worry it now leaves me at risk of catching Covid, especially at my age.”

Last year when the same situation arose, Diane spoke to her MSP, deputy first minister John Swinney, and she was given Nuvaxovid.

She has been in touch with the Perthshire North MSP, again, who says he hopes Diane’s case will be reassessed.

Mr Swinney said: “I have made multiple representations on my constituent’s behalf regarding this matter and I understand her concerns.

“With a surge in Covid cases and the NHS under extreme pressure, it is vital all steps are taken to supress this virus and protect vulnerable people.

“A key aspect of this strategy is to ensure eligible individuals receive their winter booster.

“To that end, I hope that my constituent’s case and individual circumstances can be re-examined, and that consideration can be given to offering her the nuvaxovid vaccination.”

No NHS Covid vaccines contain sulphites

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said, “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on individual cases.

“We have received an enquiry from a local MSP on behalf of their constituent.

“We have responded in full to the concerns raised and outlined the process in place to review any request for an alternative vaccine.

“In cases where a request is made for an alternative Covid-19 vaccine, NHS Tayside’s vaccination multi-disciplinary clinical team meets to assess the request within relevant national clinical guidance and regulations.

“The patient is then informed of the outcome of the assessment by letter and given further information about what vaccines are available to them.

“None of the Covid-19 vaccines currently offered in the NHS programmes contain sulphites.”