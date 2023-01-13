Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar’s Reid Hall after three-year Covid closedown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar’s Reid Hall after three-year Covid closedown

By Graham Brown
January 13 2023, 1.57pm
Tayside Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive
Tayside Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive

Tayside Symphony Orchestra will fanfare the return of Forfar’s Reid Hall to public use after almost three years of Covid closedown.

The venue is one of the biggest public halls in Angus.

But it has been closed since March 2020, initially due to Covid restrictions and then for use as a vaccination centre.

NHS Tayside moved to a new centre in Forfar’s Montrose Road at the end of October.

Since then Angus Alive and Angus Council have been working closely to pull together necessary remedial works prior to re-opening the doors.

Montrose Town Hall and Arbroath Community Centre remain in use as vaccination centres.

Arbroath had been due to move to the former Town Mission before it was hit by flooding.

And there have been concerns not enough has been done to find alternative venues to allow the community halls to re-open to the public.

Reid Hall Return concert

The Reid Hall re-opening means the popular orchestra can take to the stage for a 30th anniversary concert next month.

TSO gave one of the last performances at the Reid Hall in February 2020 before the pandemic closed its doors.

And the orchestra is thrilled to be returning to the venue it has been synonymous with since its early days.

It was formed in 1993 by the orchestra’s first conductor, the late Ron Walker, to raise money for Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Originally meant to be a one-off event, TSO is still going three decades on.

TSO concert at Reid Hall Forfar
TSO conductor Richard Allan and chairman Bill McLeod at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive

The Reid Hall Return concert will feature popular local soprano, Maggie Findlay, performing a selection of songs by composers including Bizet and Lehar.

And the musicians will play selections from Carousel and Showboat as well as a tribute to popular composer Irving Berlin.

Great support from Reid Hall audiences

TSO chairman Bill McLeod says it will be extra special for the group that the concert is the first public event.

“The orchestra, like so many other organisations, has had to make an extended break over the pandemic,” he said.

Reid Hall Forfar
The Reid Hall was a busy vaccination centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“We were so happy to get back to rehearsing and performing last year, but now we are back ‘home’ and looking forward to performing a wide variety of orchestra music in the Reid Hall in the months and years ahead.

“We have always had great support at the Reid Hall since we first performed there 30 years’ ago.”

TSO conductor Richard Allan added: “It feels very much like another big step back to full normality after such a turbulent time.

“I hope people from Forfar and the surrounding area will once again support the orchestra and enjoy the concerts we have planned for 2023.”

Angus Alive theatre and venues manager Audrey Hood said: “The Reid Hall is a fantastic, versatile community asset which has been greatly missed.

“The varied programme of activities which usually take place in the hall will now return along with private events such as weddings, birthday parties, charity events and concerts.”

Details about hiring the Reid Hall, which was founded more than 150 years ago, or tickets for the Reid Hall Return concert can be found at www.angusalive.scot

